UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

Structures built on softer, sedimentary soils — like those found in the Los Angeles Basin and in south Turkey — are going to experience more shaking than those anchored on firmer ground. “It’s basically tofu versus rock,” said An Yin, a professor of geology at UCLA. “If you build a house drilled into solid rock versus a house ... drilled into tofu, which one are you going to trust? Of course the rocks.”

Scenes of thousands of buildings reduced to rubble in southern Turkey and northern Syria following Monday’s deadly magnitude 7.8 earthquake — and its many aftershocks — come as no surprise to civil engineer Jonathan Stewart. “We’ve seen this before,” says Stewart, an engineering professor at the University of California, Los Angeles who was part of an infrastructure assessment team dispatched to Turkey after a major quake struck the north of the country in 1999.

However, because the [Therapeutic Lifestyle Changes plan] offers food choices that would be familiar to people who are currently consuming a typical American diet, it might be more sustainable over the long term compared to other options, says Dr. Zhaoping Li, a professor of medicine, Lynda and Stewart Resnick Endowed Chair in Human Nutrition and director of the Center for Human Nutrition at the David Geffen School of Medicine at the University of California, Los Angeles.

Many patients don’t receive much rehabilitation therapy following a stroke, despite strong evidence that higher amounts can reduce long-term disability, according to a new UCLA-led study that tracked over 500 patients across 28 acute care hospitals in their first year following a stroke ... “But in the bigger picture, the findings reinforce that too many patients are missing out on a golden opportunity to maximize recovery during a critical period following a stroke,” said the study’s lead author, Steven Cramer, MD.

“This study, together with other work that noted the presence of atmospheric rivers in the tropics, highlights that atmospheric rivers represent a global phenomenon,” said Bin Guan, Earth systems scientist at the University of California, Los Angeles and Jet Propulsion Laboratory, California Institute of Technology.

[Tom] Nunan is the former president of NBC studios and UPN, professor at UCLA school of theater, film and television and producer of Oscar-winning film “Crash.” “The American standard of filmmaking and creating content is the gold standard still around the world. So, when our budgets are going up, the money is generally going on the screen,” he said.