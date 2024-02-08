UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

“If we look at ‘history and tradition,’” said Adam Winkler, a UCLA law professor who focuses on 2nd Amendment law, “we see a whole bunch of racist gun laws.” (Winkler was also interviewed about the Jennifer Crumbley verdict by MSNBC – approx. 3:45 mark).

“It puts the Supreme Court in the hot seat. It gives Trump only six days to write this petition on an emergency basis. And it’s going to be one of the most significant things that the Supreme Court does, in relation to the 2024 election,” said UCLA’s Rick Hasen.

“We can’t say that El Nino caused this storm, but a strong El Nino event like this one definitely makes it easier for the atmosphere to produce the kind of pattern conducive for this sort of a system,” said Daniel Swain, a climate scientist and meteorologist at the University of California, Los Angeles. (Swain was also featured by the Southern California News Group and LAist 89.3-FM.)

“Studies show that those who attempt to quit smoking make about six attempts before completely stopping smoking, and, therefore, relapse is the rule and not the exception,” Mary Rezk-Hanna, nurse practitioner and assistant professor at the UCLA School of Nursing, whose research focuses on tobacco-related diseases, tells Yahoo Life. “The good news is that approximately 70% of smokers want to quit.”

Now, researchers led by UCLA chemists Xiangfeng Duan and Philippe Sautet have deciphered the key pathways of this reaction. These findings, outlined in a paper published in the journal Nature, will help fine-tune the reaction to improve battery capacity and lifetime. (Duan was quoted. Also: ScienceDaily.)

“Yoga activates many regions of the brain, and it’s attention training,” said Helen Lavretsky, M.D., a psychiatry professor at UCLA who studies integrative mental health using mind-body interventions. “You pay attention to your breathing or practice visualization.” Just as curling a dumbbell flexes your biceps, yoga works your brain, increasing blood flow and encouraging new growth.