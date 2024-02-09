UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

The Fowler Museum at the University of California, Los Angeles, has repatriated seven looted objects to the Asante kingdom in modern-day Ghana. British forces took the items during the 1874 Sagrenti War, and the return took place on Monday — the 150th anniversary of the looting. (UCLA’s Silvia Forni was quoted. Also: ARTnews.)

The agency lowered the allowable limit for annual PM2.5 levels from 12 micrograms per cubic meter to 9. That’s a “significant reduction,” says Regan Patterson, an air pollution expert at the University of California, Los Angeles.

“[W]hen you have such divided opinion and you have such a volatile situation, it’s just better to have some certainty about this issue as soon as possible,” said Rick Hasen, a professor of law and political science at UCLA. Hasen and two other election law experts wrote a friend-of-the-court brief to say a decision by the court not to decide could “place the nation in great peril.” “We think it creates conditions for great political instability if the court leaves this issue open,” Hasen said. (Hasen was also quoted by MarketWatch.)

“Just because you have gambling everywhere doesn’t mean everyone’s going to develop an addiction,” [UCLA’s Dr. Timothy] Fong, a clinical professor of psychiatry, told USA Today Sports. “We know that the vast majority of people who participate in any form of gambling, even sports betting, don’t develop a severe problem.”

“We know social media has potential for addiction. So, one thing we need to do is treat it as such, and to educate kids and teens about the proper uses of social media,” said UCLA’s April Thames.

“We’re really looking at something that in its most innocent version is a food truck pulling up in front of a restaurant and serving the same food, and the restaurant kind of going ‘Hey, I’m paying my taxes, I’m paying my license, I’m getting inspected. And these guys are getting off scot-free,’” said UCLA’s Brad Thomas Rowe (approx. 10:15 mark).