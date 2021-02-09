UCLA In the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription to view. See more UCLA In the News.

“We as an engineering community learned from that, that just having strength was not enough,” said Jonathan Stewart, professor of civil and environmental engineering at UCLA. “You had to have ductility” — the ability to stretch. “The [building] code would essentially produce nonductile concrete buildings.”

A new archival project at UCLA seeks to become that conduit, using boxes and boxes of internal records obtained by the LAPD. And to further that mission, the effort was recently given a three-and-a-half million-dollar boost in the form of a grant. Kelly Lytle Hernandez and Mark Vestal are professors at UCLA. They also head this new project, called Archiving the Age of Mass Incarceration. (Lytle Hernandez and Vestal were interviewed.)

“This merger allows us to train an interdisciplinary lens on the rich and varied cultures of Europe while preserving the first-rate language instruction for which UCLA is known,” said David Schaberg, senior dean of the UCLA College and dean of humanities. “If we truly want our students to be active participants in an intellectual, multilingual and globalized world, we must be prepared to make bold changes such as this.” (UCLA’s Dominic Thomas was also quoted. Also: MyNewsLA.)

Ordering food delivery just got easier on the UCLA campus thanks to robots! The university has teamed up with a company named Starship Technologies to deploy several robots that deliver from on-campus eateries. Once we got to campus, we found out that tech is deeply connected to the school’s history. “UCLA is the birthplace of the Internet … so technology is right on our priority list,” started Pouria Abbassi, Executive Director of the Associated Students UCLA (ASUCLA).

Sharon Dolovich, a law professor at the University of California at Los Angeles, said that while officials frequently dismiss disruptions like what happened in St. Louis as empty violence, they are often expressions of anger from people who already have limited avenues to speak out and now face greater anxiety due to the pandemic. … Dolovich directs the UCLA Law Covid-19 Behind Bars Data Project. As of last week, she said, it had tracked more than 370,000 coronavirus cases among people incarcerated in prisons and jails, along with more than 2,200 deaths.

Dr. Fola May, a health equity researcher at the UCLA Kaiser Permanente Center for Health Equity, said she would expect health care workers to be the most informed and the least hesitant about science. May fears this could be indicative of bigger racial gaps when the vaccine becomes widely available. (May was also interviewed by KABC-TV.)

A new study shows that Latinos working in essential sectors and living in larger households during the coronavirus pandemic may contribute to why they continue to face higher rates of COVID-19 infections and deaths. “Latinos have the highest labor force participation of any group and large, big supportive families, but crammed into very small households,” said Dr. David E. Hayes-Bautista, an author of the study and director of the Center for the Study of Latino Health and Culture at UCLA. “COVID is just loving this is. It’s very opportunistic.”

Monica Sifuentes, M.D., a professor of pediatric medicine at University of California-Los Angeles, told Teen Vogue that she hopes “young people without pre-existing medical conditions will be vaccinated by the springtime” but that there is room for variance at the state level. (UCLA’s Dr. Sylvia Yeh was also quoted.)

“When you go to a restaurant, you tend to be in close proximity with people you have not been close with before, and that tends to be for longer periods of time,” two factors that could easily spread infection, noted Dr. Timothy Brewer, an epidemiologist at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health.

“Research has shown that in women between the ages of 35 and 55, heart attack rates are increasing. We don’t know all the reasons why, but we think it has a lot to do with increasing risk factors like high blood pressure, high cholesterol, diabetes, obesity, poor diet,” said UCLA’s Dr. Karol Watson.

On top of natural gas, the price of wind and solar power continues to drop. “So that dynamic has made it so that the price now — it becomes a no-brainer where you actually save money if you build renewables,” said Alex Wang, who teaches environmental law at UCLA.

“Prostate cancer is generally viewed as an immunological cold cancer in which immunotherapies only have moderate success,” said Katharina Lückerath, Ph.D., assistant professor of preclinical theranostics at the University of California Los Angeles in California. “Increasing prostate cancer immunogenicity with prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) radionuclide therapy, however, might render immunotherapies more successful. In our research we sought to exploit this effect by combining radionuclide therapy with immunotherapy in a mouse model of prostate cancer.”