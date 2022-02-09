UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

Oscar nominations fail to build on diversity momentum | USA Today

“It wasn’t as momentous as what we saw last year, which was really a breakthrough in terms of diversity at the Oscars, but it was definitely noteworthy,” says Darnell Hunt, Dean of Social Sciences at UCLA and author of the Hollywood Diversity Report.

Ending blood-donation restrictions on gay men | City News Service

“According to UCLA’s Williams Institute, changing this policy could result in the donation of more than 600,000 additional pints of blood,” Kuehl said in a statement. “Let’s put an end to homophobia and help replenish our national blood supply.”

How anxiety about societal status feeds populism | New York Times

Russ cited a 2017 study, “Trade Shocks and the Provision of Local Public Goods” by Leo Feler and Mine Z. Senses, economists at U.C.L.A. and Johns Hopkins, which finds that “increased competition from Chinese imports negatively affects local finances and the provision of public services across U.S. localities” … Eroded social standing, the loss of quality jobs, falling income and cultural marginalization have turned non-college white Americans into an ideal recruiting pool for Donald Trump

DOJ asked lawyer to delete tweets on immigration court | San Francisco Chronicle

“It (was) shocking, because we are in our right to observe these proceedings, we are in our right to share with the public what is happening in these court rooms,” [Monika] Langarica said in an interview before the apology had been issued. Langarica is an attorney with UCLA’s Center for Immigration Law and Policy and formerly with the San Diego American Civil Liberties Union. (UCLA’s Ahilan Arulanantham is also quoted.)

Stimulating spinal cord helps paralyzed people walk again | Nature

Reggie Edgerton, an exercise physiologist at the University of California, Los Angeles, who is working on electrical stimulation for people with spinal-cord injuries, is impressed with the level of detail in the paper and says the approach does a good job of integrating the “micro” elements of directed, timed activation of particular neurons with the “macro” scale of ensuring that the whole body is in tune with the movement. “You don’t walk just with your legs,” he says.

Smartwatch measures key stress hormone | Scienmag

Now, a UCLA research team has developed a device that could be a major step forward: a smartwatch that assesses cortisol levels found in sweat — accurately, noninvasively and in real time. Described in a study published in Science Advances, the technology could offer wearers the ability to read and react to an essential biochemical indicator of stress. (UCLA’s Anne Andrews, Paul Weiss and Sam Emaminejad are quoted.)

Ebola vaccine shows lasting antibody response | Medical Xpress

A new study by UCLA researchers and colleagues demonstrates that the Ebola vaccine known as rVSVΔG-ZEBOV-GP results in a robust and enduring antibody response among vaccinated individuals in areas of the Democratic Republic of Congo that are experiencing outbreaks of the disease. Among the more than 600 study participants, 95.6% demonstrated antibody persistence six months after they received the vaccine.

L.A. County considers relaxing mask mandate | KNBC-TV

“Our hospitalization rates are still fairly high … It’s going to be a little bit like the weather. We’re going to have times when we have high rates of transmission; we’re going to all have to be cautious and wear masks,” said UCLA’s Anne Rimoin (approx. 1:25 mark).

California commits $3b to create community schools | KCRW-FM’s “Press Play”

The UCLA Center for Community Schooling, directed by Karen Hunter Quartz, helps run a few existing community schools in LA. One of them is in Koreatown — called the RFK UCLA Community School. The public campus serves about 1,000 students from transitional kindergarten to grade 12, and they’re taught by mostly bilingual educators of color, says Quartz.

California mask mandate to expire next week | KPCC-FM’s “AirTalk”

Let’s start with the announcement by Gov. Newsom that the temporary mask requirement for everyone in indoor public spaces will be allowed to expire next Tuesday … “I think it really shows the progress that’s now being made against Omicron. We’re having a very fast drop off in numbers of cases, and I think this bodes well for us,” said UCLA’s Dr. Robert Kim- Farley (approx. 1:25 mark).

The current state of the labor movement | KPCC-FM’s “AirTalk”

“Labor union membership peaked in the United States in the 1950s. After the passage of a more restrictive law in the late 1940s, it sort of plateaued and went down, stabilized, and starting in the late 1970s and especially in the 1980s, it’s really been going down, down, down,” said UCLA’s Tobias Higbie (approx. 1:00 mark).

More states to end mask mandates as COVID cases drop | Xinhua

“The increase of new deaths is largely because data on deaths tend to lag case data by two to three weeks,” Zhang Zuofeng, chair of the Department of Epidemiology at the University of California, Los Angeles, told Xinhua. He expected daily new deaths would start to decrease from this week.