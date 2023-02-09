UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

California health program successfully cut hospital visits | Associated Press

A five-year experiment aimed at improving care for some of California's most at-risk Medicaid patients — including homeless people and people with severe drug addictions — resulted in fewer hospitalizations and emergency room visits that saved taxpayers an estimated $383 per patient per year, according to a review released Wednesday. The UCLA Center for Health Policy Research said that for every 1,000 people enrolled in California's Whole Person Care pilot program, there were 45 fewer hospitalizations and 130 fewer ER visits when compared with a similar group of patients who were not in the program. (UCLA’s Nadereh Pourat was quoted.)

Turkish earthquake may have been building for millennia | Newsweek

Caroline Beghein, an associate professor at the UCLA Department of Earth, Planetary, and Space Sciences, told Newsweek: “While scientists cannot predict exactly where and when a quake will happen, or how large it will be, we knew the East Anatolian Fault (EAF) was an active fault because it ruptured previous times in the 19th century and more recently with a magnitude 6.7 in 2020.”

L.A. County moves forward on gun control measures | LAist

The ordinances only apply to unincorporated parts of the county … but it’s very likely they’ll face legal challenges, said Adam Winkler, a professor of law at the University of California Los Angeles. “Gun rights advocates are very incentivized to bring challenges to gun laws,” Winkler said. “The Supreme Court has raised the bar for any gun violence prevention law to be constitutional.”

Anti-camping fence around Echo Park Lake to come down | Daily Breeze

A number of academics, some on the public payroll, denounced the city’s actions and defended the encampment. A report from the UCLA Luskin Institute on Inequality and Democracy described the structures built by unhoused residents as “the infrastructures of community.” Taxpayers might view it differently.

How might district-based elections change voting in Irvine? | Southern California News Group

Matt Barreto, faculty director of the UCLA Voting Rights Project and a professor of political science, said research indicates district elections increase the racial and ethnic diversity of local government, as well as geographic diversity. In local elections, he said voters “have the strongest preference for someone from their racial or ethnic group to represent them on the city council. Often times, it’s because these are non-partisan.”

A solution to the climate crisis: Mining the moon | Guardian

Ted Parson, an expert in environmental law at UCLA, said the moon dust proposal was “fun, scientifically interesting speculation” that was unlikely to be put into practice, partially due to the larger cost and lack of control compared with Earth-based geoengineering options.

How to offer help when you don’t know what to say | Vox

Always validate their emotions by showing you understand what they’re feeling and never question their emotions or reactions, says Razia Sahi, a doctoral researcher at UCLA who studies the effects of social support on emotion and well-being. Done effectively, validation “can deepen your connection to that person and their feelings of comfort in their moments of distress,” she says.

AI a growing tool for hiring manager to vet resumes | KPCC-FM’s ‘AirTalk’

“I think it’s helpful to distinguish between data that are used descriptively to identify and differentiate characteristics or attributes of your candidates, and the others used prescriptively to help essentially match candidates with a particular profile or characteristic to the job you’re trying to fill,” said UCLA’s Corinne Bendersky (approx. 5:20 mark. Bendersky was interviewed.)

Asians in California fear gun violence more than most | KCRW-FM

Roughly two-thirds of Asian and native Hawaiian Pacific Islanders who participated in the study said they were worried about gun violence. That’s well above the state average of just over 40 percent. The report from UCLA and the research organization AAPI Date found certain Asian populations feared gun violence more than others.