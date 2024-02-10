UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

Seven royal artifacts looted 150 years ago by British colonial forces from Ghana’s ancient Asante kingdom and kept by a United States museum have been returned and presented to the kingdom on Thursday, the latest of a series of stolen treasured items being repatriated to several African countries. Looted from British-colonized Ghana in the 19th century before being transferred to Fowler Museum at the University of California, Los Angeles, in the 1960s, the artifacts included an elephant tail whisk, an ornamental chair made of wood, leather and iron, two gold stool ornaments, a gold necklace and two bracelets. (UCLA’s Silvia Forni was quoted.)

“The bottom section of the pyramid was faced with a different kind of stone, with a granite stone. Now, if you undo that and you try to put those in place, are you putting those blocks in the right place or in the wrong place?” said UCLA’s Kara Cooney (approx. :53 mark).

Rick Hasen, a law professor at UCLA, agreed that it seems “pretty clear” based on the questioning that the court is likely to rule that states cannot disqualify federal officers. (Hasen was also featured by the New York Daily News, MSNBC and National Public Radio.)

“The Berle Kraft tape is the oldest known color videotape of an entertainment program,” said Mark Quigley, the John H. Mitchell Television Curator at the UCLA Library Film & Television Archive. “Entertainment” is a key distinction. The oldest known color tape is of the NBC Washington studios dedication ceremony on 05-22-1958.

(Commentary by UCLA’s Chris Tang) The Boeing 737 MAX crisis highlights the consequences of corporate culture issues, supply chain mismanagement, and design errors. To regain public confidence, Boeing needs to make drastic changes now before costing more lives.

With higher temperatures, the humidity in a storm can increase to a greater degree before that water vapor condenses into rain. “In general, this allows the most intense downpours to get more intense, because there can be a greater amount of water vapor in the air,” UCLA atmospheric scientist Karen McKinnon said. “However, it’s not yet clear if we are seeing this signal in the Western U.S. and California, although we do expect to see it in the future.” (UCLA’s Alex Hall and Edith de Guzman were also quoted.)

“We don’t have to go very far back in time to see we had one of the driest seasons on record recently,” [UCLA’s Daniel] Swain said. “But then last year was really wet, and this year was super wet. So we’re experiencing extreme drought and now we’ve experienced extreme precipitation in the last decade.”

LAist also shared the CFA’s tentative agreement with Chris Tilly, a UCLA professor with labor organizing experience. His research focuses on labor markets and inequality. “To me, it looks like a win,” he said.

According to Steve Cole, a professor of psychiatry and biobehavioural sciences at UCLA in Los Angeles, one of the best things we can do when our body is in a state of prolonged stress is to find ways to apply ourselves and do good in the world. "In many respects, the opposite of loneliness is purpose," says Cole. "Loneliness is a state of disconnection and, to some extent, pessimism, often backward-looking in terms of the loss of a relationship or a loss of trust in humanity." Having a sense of purpose and meaning in life is the flip side of that, he says.

Black women are at higher risk for developing heart disease for a variety of other reasons including genetic predisposition, lifestyle factors and medical conditions. “Genetic predisposition is hard to quantify but can be roughly estimated by knowing the family history of many members of the same family. If they suffer from the same disease, they may have some shared genetic risk,” Dr. Karol Watson, professor of cardiology at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, tells Yahoo Life.

This hardening by Latinos doesn’t surprise me one bit. In a state where an estimated 83% of Latinos are of Mexican heritage, according to census data analyzed by UCLA’s Latino Politics and Policy Institute, the changing faces of illegal immigration are drawing less and less empathy. I’ve seen this within my own family.