State of emergency over L.A.’s homelessness crisis | Los Angeles Times

Because it has become the dominant local issue for city and county residents, pledging immediate action is now the politically obvious thing to do, experts said. “This is all driven by public reaction to the proliferation of homeless encampments over the past two or three years,” said Gary Blasi, professor emeritus at the UCLA School of Law. “Any politician who doesn’t make some progress on this is going to be in some significant trouble.”

An immigration law’s racist, nativist origins | Associated Press

Section 1326, along with its misdemeanor counterpart Section 1325, which criminalizes unauthorized entry, was enacted by Congress in 1952. But the law’s origins can be traced back a century to the 1920s — a decade described by UCLA history professor and leading Section 1326 researcher Kelly Lytle Hernandez as “a time when the Ku Klux Klan was reborn, Jim Crow came of age, and public intellectuals preached the science of eugenics.” Many of the key elements that formed the legal defense now being considered by the 9th Circuit came from Hernandez’s findings on Section 1326′s discriminatory background.

L.A.’s eviction moratorium nears end | Los Angeles Times

There’s no doubt that L.A.’s eviction moratorium prevented struggling low-income tenants who fell behind on rent from becoming homeless during the pandemic. Eviction filings in L.A. County dropped 66% in 2020 compared with the year before, according to an analysis by a postdoctoral fellow at UCLA who researches evictions.

‘Life-threatening’ flooding feared in Northern California | Los Angeles Times

“This is just the middle of what has already been a very wet and active pattern — and what is expected to be one, really, for at least another week or so,” said Daniel Swain, a climate scientist at UCLA. (Swain was also quoted by USA Today, Washington Post and Bloomberg News.)

Ear infections may be on the rise in kids, adults | NBC’s ‘Today’

And, so far, the strain on hospital systems has largely continued, Dr. Ishminder Kaur, assistant professor of pediatrics in the division of infectious diseases at UCLA’s David Geffen School of Medicine, tells TODAY.com. Although the levels of each virus have changed over the past few weeks, “it’s just been one after another,” she says.

San Francisco not doing enough to stop flooding in city | SFGate

There are 25,000 catch basins in San Francisco. The utilities commission’s operations crews deep clean somewhere between 5,000 and 9,000 of them annually. Roughly 4,400 catch basins have been “adopted,” although that doesn’t mean anywhere close to 4,400 are regularly cleaned by volunteers, says Gregory Pierce, co-director of UCLA’s Luskin Center for Innovation, which focuses on solving environmental challenges.

Rethinking city design in disaster-prone Japan | Japan Times

“Our attitude is that you can’t make out as if disaster is something that never happens,” said [UCLA’s] Hitoshi Abe, founder of the ArcDR3 project. “You cannot ignore the forces of nature as if they’re something that happens outside a wall you create. You have to really recognize it, you have to live with it, you have to find a way to basically coexist together.”

Bicycle ‘lending libraries’ in San Fernando Valley | KCRW-FM’s ‘Greater LA’

“We have a really toxic road culture where we do not take good care of each other,” says Adonia Lugo, equity research manager at UCLA Institute of Transportation Studies. “There’s an us-versus-them mentality that we bring to our streets.”

Should California further tax the wealthy? | Spectrum News 1

“Wealthy individuals have volatile income streams. If you don’t want to have volatile expenditures, you have to smoothe that out in some way … The tipping point would be when enough business relocates that the increase in the tax rates results in lower overall taxation because the tax base shrinks as people leave,” said UCLA’s Jerry Nickelsburg (approx. 1:50 mark).