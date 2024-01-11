UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

Suit challenges ban on gender-affirming care | CBS News

Five trans youth and their families filed a petition in Louisiana District Court on Monday over the state’s ban on gender-affirming care for trans minors … A study published last July by the Williams Institute at the UCLA School of Law found that more than 40% of trans adults in the U.S. have attempted suicide — four times more likely than their cisgender counterparts.

California’s December one of warmest on record | New York Times

For most of the year, California was largely spared the record-shattering heat that so much of the world experienced; the state actually had one of its mildest summers. Even so, there were plenty of unseasonably warm December days when temperatures were in the 60s and 70s in the inland valleys, said Daniel Swain, a climate scientist at U.C.L.A.

Jupiter-sized planet has 350,000-mile-long tail | Phys.org

WASP-69b is having a hot girl summer that never ends. The huge gaseous exoplanet, roughly the size of Jupiter and approximately 160 light years from Earth, orbits its searing host star so closely that its atmosphere is boiling away at a rate of 200,000 tons per second. In new research published in the Astrophysical Journal, a team led by UCLA astrophysicists discovered that as the planet’s atmosphere escapes into space, its host star’s stellar winds sculpt it into a comet-like tail that trails the planet for at least 350,000 miles—far longer than observed before. (UCLA’s Dakotah Tyler and Erik Petigura were quoted. Also: Forbes, Business Insider, Mashable and Scienmag.)

Mass shootings increased but gun deaths dropped in 2023 | Axios

Douglas Kellner, a professor of education at UCLA, attributes the high number of mass shootings to “an out-of-control gun culture.” “There are progressively more guns in circulation all the time so there are more killings,” he told Axios.

Serious scooter injuries triple over four years | HealthDay News

UCLA researchers report that scooter injuries nearly tripled across the U.S. between 2016 and 2020, many serious enough to require orthopedic and plastic surgery. The cost of treating those injuries rose five-fold, underscoring their financial strain on the health care system. “Considering the rise in the number of hospitalizations and major operations for scooter-related injuries, it’s crucial to elevate safety standards for riders,” lead author Nam Yong Cho, a third year medical student at UCLA, said in a news release. (Also: Medical Xpress and Science Daily.)

22 teens die of overdoses each week | HealthDay News

An average of 22 U.S. teens die each week from drug overdoses, a death toll driven by the powerful synthetic opioid fentanyl, a new study reports. Researchers also have identified 19 “hotspot” counties where fatal ODs are occurring as much as double the national average … “Teenagers are likely to be unaware of just how high-risk experimenting with pills has become, given the recent rise in counterfeit tablets” study co-author Joseph Friedman, a researcher at the University of California, Los Angeles, said in a university news release. (Also: Indianapolis Star and Science Daily.)

Lung cancer affecting more women, non-smokers | KCRW-FM’s ‘Press Play’

“As time goes on, the biology and the type of lung cancer that we have been seeing has been evolving over time. As more people get scans — and although the uptake of lung cancer screening is not great — as we detect cancers earlier, we are seeing different types of cancers in different types of people,” said UCLA’s Dr. Scott Oh (approx. 1:00 mark).