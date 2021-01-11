UCLA In the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription to view. See more UCLA In the News.

Dr. James Cherry, a distinguished research professor of pediatrics at David Geffen School of Medicine at the University of California, Los Angeles, and an expert on pertussis who has done extensive research both on the disease and on the vaccines, cites more than 36,000 pertussis deaths from 1926 to 1930 in the United States, most in young infants; from 1970 to 1974, there were 52.

“We’re having our New York moment,” said Dr. Robert Kim-Farley, an infectious disease expert at the University of California, Los Angeles Fielding School of Public Health, referring to the weeks in March and April when New York City was the epicenter of the virus. [UCLA’s Dr. Paul Simon was also quoted. Kim-Farley was also quoted by the Los Angeles Times and KNBC-TV, and interviewed by CBS News and KCAL-TV (approx. 0:55 mark).]

(Commentary by UCLA’s Haig Aintablian) We’re exhausted. We can’t hide it anymore. The spirited conversations we used to have as we walked through the double doors to our shifts are now dark, depressing updates on what the pandemic has done to our Los Angeles County hospitals. Instead we hear: “The hospitals in the area are diverting ambulance traffic now. They can’t accept any more patients. Soon, we’ll be out of hospital beds too.” (Aintablian was also interviewed by KCAL-TV.)

Karin Michels, professor and chair of the UCLA department of epidemiology, said she believes the 10 p.m. starting time still invites too much social contact, and that an 8 p.m. curfew, like in Quebec, could make a difference. … “I think [8 p.m.] is more effective. And really, I think given the situation of the pandemic right now, I think we just have to bite the bullet and be more restrictive.”

Sharon Dolovich, a professor of law at the University of California, Los Angeles and the director of the Covid-19 Behind Bars Data Project says, jails and prisons — like other congregate settings, including nursing homes — continue to be hotspots for the virus. “All the arguments that anybody would offer for prioritizing people who live in long-term care facilities also apply to prisons,” she said. “It’s mystifying to me why there would be any distinction at all.”

In a study released last month, a team of researchers from UCLA’s Fielding School of Public Health attempted to determine which groups within California were most at risk for COVID-19 infection. What they found corroborated numerous other stories and reports: that infection rates are higher among Black and Latino populations. A national study by the CDC indicates that a Black or Latino person is three times more likely to contract COVID-19 than a white person who lives in their same area.

Since it may take 4-14 days for the infected to develop symptoms, it will take several days to see how many new COVID-19 cases are linked to the unrest, Zhang Zuofeng, professor of epidemiology and associate dean for research with the School of Public Health at the University of California, Los Angeles, told Xinhua.

“Knowledge and language keepers — elders — are the foundation of Indigenous communities. But first, let me define language. Language is not just speaking. Language consists of signs and symbols that people use to communicate with other. Through language, we communicate pain and loss, happiness and joy, and our innermost desires and feelings. Language is how we pass knowledge and culture to others. Language is love,” said UCLA’s Kyle Mays.

Dr. Dylan Morris, a postdoctoral research scholar at UCLA, told Salon that the new British strain, known as B117, was more “transmissible” but probably not more “severe.” “I think transmissible is definitely the word to go with because that highlights what we do know and what we don’t know,” Morris said. “Even if the disease severity isn’t increased or even if it decreases by a small amount, ‘more transmissible’ is still a very scary thing at this point in the pandemic, because that could result in faster spread and faster exponential growth.”

“We’re seeing these fires become more and more disruptive and produce more and more smoke that more and more people breathe,” says UCLA climate scientist Daniel Swain. “It’s not the only reason why this matters. But I think it’s definitely something to be thinking about, as we head into what could be another dry year in California.”

Edward Young, a geochemist at UCLA who was not affiliated with the recent paper, said in an email that the new research was “very interesting” and “elegant.” He noted that other scientists have just recently learned about widespread water flow on the asteroid Bennu, thanks to NASA’s ongoing OSIRIS-REx mission.

Robert Eagle at the University of California, Los Angeles and his colleagues have analysed the effect of elevated temperatures on the growth of two species of stony coral when the corals are also exposed to ocean acidification.

Research led by scientists from UCLA and Harvard University has uncovered details about how the bacterium Clostridioides difficile causes excessive inflammation in the gut that can lead to potentially deadly colitis. Studying C. difficile toxin A, one of two toxins released by the bacterium, the researchers produced two key findings.

Currently, the state takes a red-tape-ridden housing approach. As a 2019 UCLA study explained, two state agencies and regional councils of governments calculate population growth and other factors and then allocate “a portion of this projected housing ‘need’ to its constituent cities.” The state tells communities how many new houses they must build, including the number of “affordable” units.