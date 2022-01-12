UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

Navigating omicron with very young kids | Los Angeles Times

“These are early days in the omicron pandemic, but it seems like we are seeing more upper respiratory tract symptoms, including croup in children,” said Dr. Grace M. Aldrovandi, professor and chief of infectious diseases at UCLA Mattel Children’s Hospital. “Generally, symptoms in children are less severe than in adults, and they may have more gastrointestinal symptoms, compared to adults with COVID.”

Drugs that might help fight aging | Wall Street Journal

Restoring “youthful properties to old cells sounds like magic,” says Thomas Rando, director of the Broad Stem Cell Research Center at University of California at Los Angeles. “But it happens all the time in biology. We just haven’t been able to capture it therapeutically.”

Why do women gain belly fat in midlife? | New York Times

But around menopause, there’s a striking change in where women store fat on their bodies, said Dr. Gail Greendale, a professor of medicine at the David Geffen School of Medicine at the University of California, Los Angeles. In one 2021 study, for instance, Dr. Greendale and her colleagues tracked how the bodies of 380 middle-aged women in Boston and Los Angeles changed over 12 years, including the time before, during and after their transitions to menopause.

How reliable are rapid tests at detecting omicron? | Wall Street Journal

Omicron is hitting when many people have some level of protection as a result of natural infection or vaccination. In people who are vaccinated and boosted, peak concentration of virus — when rapid tests are most likely to detect it — might not occur until three or four days after infection, says Omai Garner, director of clinical microbiology for the UCLA Health System. The delay could result in more false negatives during the first few days, he says.

Research: Devising ways to kill HIV-infected cells | City News Service

A UCLA-led team of researchers believe they may have found a way to kill HIV-infected cells inside infected individuals, opening a “new paradigm for a possible HIV cure in the future,” the study’s lead author said Monday. The breakthrough could potentially reduce, if not eliminate, the virus from the currently 38 million people around the world who have HIV, according to UCLA. (UCLA’s Dr. Joceyln Kim is quoted.)

L.A. schools: Staff shortages, fear and confusion | Guardian

In a district where many students come from low-income families and more than 80% of students qualify for a free lunch under federal guidelines, “there are no real easy answers right now” on how to balance children’s educational needs and health, said Tyrone Howard, a professor of education at the University of California, Los Angeles.

Stop fetishizing old homes | Atlantic

(Commentary by UCLA’s M. Nolan Gray) This extreme case highlights a housing market in crisis: Americans are paying ever more exorbitant prices for old housing that is, at best, subpar and, at worst, unsafe. Indeed, the real-estate market in the U.S. now resembles the car market in Cuba: A stagnant supply of junkers is being forced into service long after its intended life span.

Mountain lions show worrying signs of inbreeding | KTLA-TV

Some of the big cats were recently found to have, on average, a 93% abnormal sperm rate — the first evidence that inbreeding is having an effect on the reproductive system, according to a UCLA-led study. That could eventually make it more difficult for the pumas to reproduce as the local population faces a lack of genetic diversity, representing a potential extinction threat. “This is a serious problem for an animal that’s already endangered locally,” Audra Huffmeyer, a UCLA postdoctoral researcher who is the study’s lead author, said in a National Park Service news release. “It’s quite severe.”

California’s fast food bill tests labor laws | CalMatters

A new report from the UCLA Labor Center documents dangerous conditions during the pandemic, with nearly a quarter of surveyed workers having contracted the virus. Less than half said their employers offered paid sick leave — mandated by state and federal law — to workers who got COVID-19.

How to end health care insecurity in California | CalMatters

More Black and Latino Californians self-rationed needed care due to cost or insurance barriers than for whites, according to a September UCLA Health Policy Brief. Among Latinos, 40% postponed or skipped care due to high costs, with another 15% citing system barriers. Many of them are among the 3.2 million Californians who remain uninsured despite gains in coverage through the Affordable Care Act.