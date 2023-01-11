UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

Voting-machine defamation suit against Fox News | Washington Post

In his essay “When Are Lies Constitutionally Protected?” UCLA law professor Eugene Volokh says the Supreme Court has upheld punishment for, inter alia, lies constituting defamation, libel, perjury, false statements to government investigators and fraudulent charitable fundraising. Dominion must establish legally cognizable harm from lies not merely reported by, but aggressively disseminated by, a media entity that prospered by encouraging the liars.

How to perform CPR | NBC’s ‘Today’

One survey found that while 54% of people said they knew about CPR, only about 10% actually knew how to perform it correctly, including the rate at which compression should be delivered, Dr. Ali Nsair, medical director of heart transplantation and mechanical circulatory support device services at the David Geffen School of Medicine at University of California Los Angeles, tells TODAY.com.

Another voting rights case could reach Supreme Court | CNN

Even as the judiciary — and particularly the U.S. Supreme Court — was yanked further to the right under then-President Donald Trump’s makeover of the federal bench, many legal experts are viewing Arkansas’ arguments as a longshot. That the argument is being put forward is nonetheless a sign of how far conservative opponents of the VRA are willing to push the envelope in this legal environment, according to Rick Hasen, an election law professor at UCLA School of Law.

Private geoengineers could harm the environment | Bloomberg

There is no law or treaty to prevent a private company from tinkering with geoengineering — in this case, releasing sulfur dioxide high in the stratosphere in order to alter the climate … The Clean Air Act isn’t set up to deal with this sort of thing — it’s focused on power plants, cars and regional air-quality standards, said UCLA environmental law professor Edward Parson … Parson called it a case of “a rogue pseudo-scientist claiming to help the environment.”

Teens in ‘mixed ability’ classes may do better socially | Forbes

Teens who were taught in mixed ability classes had better social networks and were less likely to take drugs, according to a study by researchers at UCLA … “Untracking” lower-performing students by mixing them in with higher-performing peers may lead to better physical and psychological health, said lead author Dr. Rebecca Dudovitz, associate professor of pediatrics and director of pediatric health services research at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA.

Evidence for a link between air pollution and Alzheimer’s | STAT

Most studies of Alzheimer’s disease have looked at environmental exposures perhaps 5 to 10 years prior to onset, said Beate Ritz, professor of epidemiology and environmental health sciences at the University of California, Los Angeles Fielding School of Public Health. In Parkinson’s, she said, relevant exposures could occur anywhere from 5 to 20 years prior to disease onset. Yet by the time someone is 60, they may have lived in 10 different homes in three different cities, and historical air-quality data can be difficult, if not impossible, to find.

Predicted death rate from COVID this year | KABC-TV

Nationwide, COVID cases remain relatively stable, but daily death rates reveal coronavirus is on track to kill 150,000 Americans this year. “It you look at the CDC data, it’s 2–3,000 deaths a week. So you multiply that by 52, and that’s where we are. I think we’ve gotten so used to it and so numb to it, but we do need to take a step back and think about it,” said UCLA’s Dr. Otto Yang.