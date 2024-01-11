UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

Fixing California’s projected budget deficit | Los Angeles Times

Despite the budget challenges, there’s no indication of a larger economic crisis in California. “Until now, California has been growing faster than the U.S., on a per capita basis, and has been one of the fastest-growing states in the U.S.,” said Jerry Nickelsburg, an economics professor and director of the UCLA Anderson Forecast. “And now it’s growing at about the rate of the U.S., as really everyone sort of slows down a bit.”

Scientists discover huge tail trailing exoplanet | USA Today

Scientists have found that a planet outside of our solar system has a comet like tail, providing clues into how planets evolve over time. WASP-69b, a planet similar to Jupiter discovered 10 years ago, was found by a team lead by UCLA astrophysicists to have a tail of at least 350,000 miles comprised of gasses from the planet’s atmosphere. (UCLA’s Erik Petigura and Dakotah Tyler were quoted. Also: Space Daily.)

Transition to clean energy tough for low-income Americans | New York Times

The nation’s largest municipal utility, the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power; the National Renewable Energy Laboratory; and the University of California, Los Angeles, recently released the first comprehensive study of some of the impacts of the energy transition on low-wealth consumers. The study highlighted growing disparities in Los Angeles between those who can afford clean energy upgrades and those who cannot. (UCLA’s Stephanie Pincetl was quoted.)

Wamer temps, less snowpack this winter? | KABC-TV

As chilly as our current weather has been this week, it is not cold enough to make up for December’s warm streak. “We would have to be 10–15% colder and have it last a month or so to truly balance it out,” said UCLA climate scientist Daniel Swain, who points the finger at global climate change. “If you look at what’s happened so far in this cool season from October through the beginning of January, almost all of that time has been well above average temperatures to near record warmth.”

What is your knee telling you? | WebMD

Do your knees make noise? There’s probably no reason for concern. Popping and cracking sounds usually aren’t signs that something’s wrong. “A lot of joints crack and the knees are a really common joint to crack,” says David McAllister, MD, director of the UCLA’s Sports Medicine Program. “Most people have knees that crack when they squat down or go through the full arc of motion. We generally don’t worry about cracking or popping when it isn’t associated with pain or swelling.”