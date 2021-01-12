UCLA In the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription to view. See more UCLA In the News.

Tyrone Howard, a professor at UCLA’s School of Education and Information Studies, urges school leaders to develop long-term strategic plans to address students’ mental health needs. “There are real out-of-school factors that impact students’ ability to do well in school,” Howard said. … “We cannot just jump back into learning as usual when kids have endured so much.”

(Commentary by UCLA’s Eugene Volokh) What should we think about the power of such private corporations — and of the companies’ immensely wealthy owners — over American political speech? [Volokh was also quoted in a separate analysis by the New York Times and by the Southern California News Group, and interviewed by KPCC-FM’s “AirTalk” (approx. 8:15 mark).]

“All of these technology platforms, powered by their hidden algorithms that are indeed opaque, thrive on the amplification of polarization,” says [UCLA’s Ramesh] Srinivasan. “It is incredible how much power we have given to a very small number of people who are essentially mediating pretty much every aspect of our lives.”

Then there’s the impact debt forgiveness can have on career choices. “Students with a lighter or no debt burden may feel free to pursue careers, especially in the public interest, that pay less –– but benefit everyone more,” said Jonathan Glater, a law professor at UCLA who studies debt relief.

(Commentary by UCLA’s Jared Diamond) Today, COVID-19 is devastating the world. It’s in the process of infecting many (perhaps even most) of us, killing some, shutting down our normal social relations, halting most international travel, and clobbering our economies and trade. What will the world be like a few years from now, after this acute crisis has waned?

“It’s almost like a chess game every day — identifying how many COVID patients do we anticipate are going to come in? Where are we going to put them? And it’s a different type of care. It’s labor intensive,” said UCLA’s Karen Grimley.

UCLA Professor of Epidemiology Dr. Timothy Brewer said that depending on execution, film production is no more or less dangerous than other activities. “It really depends on the specifics of the production,” Dr. Brewer, who consults on Hollywood productions, said. “Transmission of coronavirus depends on four factors.”

“There’s been a storied legacy, both at home and abroad, of the way that the U.S. government has rolled out medical and scientific experiments on non-white bodies,” [UCLA’s Sonja] Diaz said. “More must be done to ensure these communities, who are overwhelmingly on the frontlines of this pandemic, have accurate and culturally tailored information to trust that the vaccine is indeed something that will make their lives and their communities safer.”

There’s a need to understand how we are all — including healthcare workers — susceptible to conspiratorial ideas, according to Joseph Pierre, a professor of psychiatry at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA. While individual personality traits and demographic factors are still relevant, the susceptibility to such beliefs overall can be understood instead through two more universal factors: mistrust and access and vulnerability to misinformation. He recently published a paper on this theory, which he called the “two-component socio-epistemic model” of conspiracy theory beliefs.

“These numbers are frightening. I think it’s important to acknowledge that. Because they aren’t just numbers anymore. They’re increasingly becoming our own families and friends,” said UCLA’s Jena Lee.

It included an interview with Chris Tang, a supply chain expert and professor at the UCLA Anderson School of Management. Tang explained that billions of dollars of food was being left to rot on California farms at the same time that area food banks were seeing demand soar. “We have so much food being wasted,” Tang said at the time. “The question is, how do you reduce the food waste so that the food will actually get to the people in need?”