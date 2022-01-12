UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

Do students learn when watching sped-up class videos? | International Business Times

Can students still learn effectively even if they watched sped-up lecture videos? A team of researchers found that they still do, but only “up to a point.” Remote learning due to the pandemic had many students watching recorded lecture videos for class. Many students have even developed the practice of “speed-watching” lecture videos, in that they watch them at double or faster speeds than normal, the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) noted in a news release. (UCLA’s Dillon Murphy is quoted. Also: Science Daily.)

Thousands in state without safe drinking water | KCRW-FM for “The California Report”

Hundreds of thousands of Californians might lack access to safe drinking water. That’s according to a recent study from UCLA and UC Berkeley … “There’s no requirement to test domestic well water for the presence of chemicals … Most groundwater accessed with a private well doesn’t get treated in a public drinking water system,” said UCLA’s Lara Cushing. (Also: Science Daily, Scienmag and Medical Xpress.)

California tells COVID-positive health workers to stay on the job | Los Angeles Times

“Is the situation ideal? No,” said Dr. Robert-Kim Farley, an epidemiologist and infectious-diseases expert at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health. “Is it the lesser of the two evils of having no one to care for patients, versus having staff caring for them that may have COVID? Yes, it’s the lesser of two evils.”

Americans are getting themselves back into debt | CNN Business

“People have been paying off their credit cards very quickly during the pandemic, and that’s starting to slow as people have started to wear down their buffer of excess savings,” said Leo Feler, senior economist with the UCLA Anderson Forecast.

Melatonin isn’t a sleeping pill. Here’s how to use it | New York Times

“There are some clinical uses for it, but not the way that it’s marketed and used by the vast majority of the general public,” said Jennifer Martin, a psychologist and professor of medicine at the University of California, Los Angeles … Hypnotic drugs like Ambien or Benadryl generally cause people to feel sleepy right away, and the sedation effect of those medications “far exceeds that which they obtain from melatonin,” said Dr. Alon Y. Avidan, a professor of neurology and director of the Sleep Disorders Center at UCLA. (Martin is also quoted about sleep in the Wall Street Journal.)

The gender gap is taking us to unexpected places | New York Times

In one of the most revealing studies in recent years, a 2016 survey of 137,456 full-time, first-year students at 184 colleges and universities in the United States, the U.C.L.A. Higher Education Research Institute found “the largest-ever gender gap in terms of political leanings: 41.1 percent of women, an all-time high, identified themselves as liberal or far left, compared to 28.9 percent of men.”

Record-breaking 145,000+ COVID hospitalizations | Washington Post

“Our systems and personnel are under extreme strain, and I’m not sure how long we can sustain it,” Russell Buhr, a pulmonary and critical care physician at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles, said in an email.

U.S. COVID hospitalizations hit record high | KPCC-FM’s “AirTalk”

“We are very much amidst a wave of COVID patients. We’ve seen cases increase dramatically across the county and the country. We sort of see it everywhere in the hospital, from the emergency rooms to the regular hospital beds, to the ICUs. And so COVID is very much everywhere in the health system right now,” said UCLA’s Dr. Paul Adamson (approx. 1:45 mark).

Don’t start charging for the bus in L.A. | KCRW-FM’s “Greater LA”

Bus and train fares make up about 15-20% of Metro’s annual operating funds, according to Jacob Wasserman, a research project manager at the UCLA Institute of Transportation Studies. “[That] is not nothing, but is also a sum that they could make up through other sources of revenue,” he says, like congestion pricing.

Cleaner, costlier electricity approved for 4 OC cities | Orange County Register

By increasing the demand for clean energy, the programs have spurred development of clean energy, [a 2020 UCLA] study found. From 2011 to 2019, community choice aggregation programs used twice as much renewable energy as required by the state — and that helped communities that were still served by private utilities also surpass requirements, it said.

‘We The Unhoused’ podcaster now UCLA activist-in-residence | KCRW-FM’s “Greater LA”

Frustrated by a lack of news sources that truly understood what life on the streets was like, unhoused Angeleno Theo Henderson created his own podcast. “We The Unhoused” has gone on to feature L.A. City Council members and aspiring office holders, and given Henderson a platform he never could have imagined. He was recently chosen as a UCLA Activist-in-Residence. (Henderson is interviewed.)

Is SoCal trending toward the secular? | KPCC-FM’s “AirTalk”

“Students, they’re definitely finding comfort. One of the ways is in prayer. Prayer is a central part of Islam. It’s something that is required five times a day. It’s done singularly, and it’s also done in groups,” said UCLA’s Lobna Mulla (approx. 14:25 mark).

Why some autism diagnoses only happen later in life | Spectrum

What’s more, the registry may not include information on people who were assessed for autism by their primary care doctors or other clinicians, such as school psychologists, outside of the Danish hospital system, says Catherine Lord, distinguished professor of psychiatry and education at the University of California, Los Angeles, who was not involved in the work. “We often think that registries mean this is perfect data sent from God, and it’s not,” she says.

Researchers ID signaling mechanisms in pancreatic cancer | Medical Xpress

Research led by scientists at the Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center (JCCC) at UCLA provides new insights into molecular “crosstalk” in pancreas cancer cells, identifying vulnerabilities that could provide a target for therapeutic drugs already being studied in several cancers. This interdisciplinary research was led by a team of JCCC investigators, Dr. Caius Radu, an expert in cancer cell metabolism, and Dr. Timothy Donahue, a pancreas cancer surgeon and an expert in pancreas cancer biology. (Radu, Donahue and UCLA’s Evan Abt are quoted.)

Conversion therapy: Here’s how it affected me | Mashable

According to Stonewall and the UK National LGBT Survey in 2018, seven percent of LGBTQ people have been offered or undergone conversion therapy … In the U.S., UCLA School of Law Williams Institute released a study in 2018 estimating that 698,000 adults had received conversion therapy, with 350,000 of these people having undergone conversion therapy while they were under 18.