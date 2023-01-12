UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

Shooting fallout: Metal detectors in grade schools? | Associated Press

“Let’s all agree that gun education is really important, particularly around gun safety and accidents and kids getting access to guns,” [UCLA’s Ron Avi] Astor said. “Let’s make that part of health class. Let’s make sure every kid, parent and educator goes through education and hazardous materials safety training in every school in the United States.” (Astor was also quoted in the Washington Post.)

The challenge of California’s aging population | Los Angeles Times

In L.A. County and beyond, as the population ages, tens of thousands of people will find that growing old is unaffordable. Many will live in poverty and become homeless … Fernando Torres-Gil, director of UCLA’s Center for Policy Research on Aging, said that for many adults, the two big questions are “can I afford to cover my bills as I get older, and who will take care of me as I get older?”

Are protein bars actually good for you? | New York Times

“It’s a snack for when you’re in a pinch,” said Stephanie Urrutia, director of performance nutrition at the Department of Intercollegiate Athletics at the University of California, Los Angeles, such as “if you’re going up the side of the mountain, if you can’t grab a full meal.” But it’s not meant to be an actual replacement for a meal, she said.

Will the storms help relieve California’s drought? | New York Times

“These storms are really good news, and they’re exactly the news we need at this point in time, but we still have a long ways to go,” said Alex Hall, the director of the Center for Climate Science at U.C.L.A. “We’d need a couple wet years in California back to back to make us feel like we’re out of the drought here.” (UCLA’s Daniel Swain was also quoted. Hall was also interviewed by “CBS Mornings.”)

California storms part of growing ‘weather whiplash’ | New York Times

Drought has returned relatively quickly each time in part because of natural climate variability. Dry years have always happened and will continue to happen. But research by Park Williams, a climate scientist at the University of California, Los Angeles, and others shows that global warming caused by the emission of greenhouse gases is in effect loading the dice, making it more likely that a given drought will persist or become more intense, and less likely that a string of wet years will continue. (Williams was quoted.)

An elongated jet stream is driving California’s weather | ABC News

As the jet stream passes over this warmer water, it picks up those extra water molecules and carries them toward the U.S. West Coast, possibly helping to produce extra rainfall, explained Daniel Swain, a climate scientist at University of California, Los Angeles. (Swain was also quoted by Phys.org.)

Racist experiences can impact brain-gut microbiome | CNBC

It’s proven that experiencing systematic racism negatively affects one’s mental health. But it can also lead to diseases associated with inflammation, such as rheumatoid arthritis and autoimmune inflammatory disease, according to a new study published in Biological Psychiatry. It’s one of the few studies that considers how environment, not just genetics or hereditary traits, affect biology, says Aparna Gupta an associate professor at University of California, Los Angeles who co-authored the study. Gupta is also the co-director of the UCLA Microbiome Center and her research focuses on how the brain-gut microbiome system is influenced by adversity.

Storm water could contain harmful contaminants | LAist

A recent study from UCLA analyzed seven years of water quality data from 32 popular beaches in Los Angeles and Orange counties and tracked levels of bacteria in the water for 10 days after storms. Researchers found that people should stay out of the ocean for at least five days after rainfall to avoid getting sick.

Which treatments will fly at faith-based hospitals | California Healthline

Dr. Mya Zapata of UCLA Health described cases of two patients who might not be able to get the same care at a religiously restricted hospital: a trans man who seeks out a hysterectomy based on a mental health referral for gender-affirming surgery, and a cisgender woman who seeks out the same procedure for uterine fibroids. In a hospital with restrictions, Zapata said, the cisgender patient would be able to get the surgery but the trans patient would not, despite both being considered nonemergency cases.

Could working the night shift increase stroke risk? | The Scientist

“The idea that circadian misalignment at one stage of life means that you’re going to respond differently to the effects of stroke [later in life], I think that’s actually really exciting,” said Peter Liu, an investigator at the Lundquist Institute at the University of California, Los Angeles who was not involved in the study. “And if true, it makes you wonder, what is driving that?”

Almonds may help you recover after your workout | Healthline

However, “Given that almonds are very satisfying and satiating, you’re less likely to overeat later in the day,” Dana Ellis Hunnes, PhD, a senior dietitian and adjunct assistant professor at UCLA’s Fielding School of Public Health, told Healthline. “Moreover, as long as you’re maintaining your overall calorie intake, given the healthfulness of almonds, I wouldn’t be concerned. Those are high-quality calories, proteins, and fats.”