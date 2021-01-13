UCLA In the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription to view. See more UCLA In the News.

“Our main point is that once you realise the scale and imminence of the problem, it becomes clear that we need much more than individual actions like using less plastic, eating less meat, or flying less. Our point is that we need big systematic changes and fast,” Professor Daniel Blumstein from the University of California Los Angeles, who helped write the paper, told the Guardian. (Also: CNN, Reuters, The Conversation, Australian Associated Press, Scienmag, Xinhua, City News Service and MyNewsLA.)

“Dental care is under accessed, especially by underserved communities, and we want them to know there are benefits and access for them,” said Dental Hygienist and UCLA School of Dentistry Community Liaison Elizabeth Brummel. UCLA Dentistry’s Brummel and Cynthia Cervantes were at the event giving out dental hygiene kits and information in English, Spanish, and Arminian on how to receive benefits from the Medi-Cal program Dental-Cal.

“It’s a very unusual step for those companies to say, ‘Because we are the gatekeepers of the store, we are now going to look at everything that’s sold in our store and check to see if they are good citizens’” regarding user posts, said Alex Alben, a lecturer in internet law at UCLA and the former chief privacy officer of Washington state. “That’s a pretty big jump.”

Eugene Volokh, a law professor at UCLA, said it’s one thing for a small bakery to refuse to make someone a cake when there may be alternative bakeries nearby. It’s another matter when you’re talking about a social media site that may be the predominant venue for communicating. “There is a public value to freedom of discussion and freedom of political activity,” Volokh argued.

White riot | New York Times

Alan Page Fiske, a professor of anthropology at UCLA, and Tage Shakti Rai, a research associate at the MIT Sloan School of Management, make a parallel argument in their book “Virtuous Violence,” in which they write that violence is: “considered to be the essence of evil. It is the prototype of immorality. But an examination of violent acts and practices across cultures and throughout history shows just the opposite. When people hurt or kill someone, they usually do it because they feel they ought to: they feel that it is morally right or even obligatory to be violent.”

Dr. Abbas Ardehali, director of the UCLA heart and lung transplant program, performed the surgery in August. “She was a special individual because she was so positive and persevered despite all the challenges that this disease creates,” Ardehali said.

Public health officials are scrambling to get the logistics set up because while billions of dollars were allocated to develop the vaccine, only a few hundred millions were given out to health departments around the country, which was simply not enough to prepare the infrastructure for vaccine distribution, said Shira Shafir, associate professor of epidemiology at UCLA’s Fielding School of Public Health. “The health departments have been overstretched,” she said.

Anne Rimoin, a Professor of Epidemiology at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health, said there is still a learning curve, but both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are very effective with two doses. “You have to make sure to get both doses and to be able to benefit from the full protective immunity that these vaccines provide. Getting vaccinated is going to be a huge step, but there are several weeks after that first shot in the arm that will have to pass before you can feel the benefit of truly being protected against this virus from what we know today,” said Rimoin. [Rimoin was also interviewed by KNX-AM and KNBC-TV (approx. 2:15 mark).]

“Even the new variant of the virus, we really are running against the clock. We’re running out of time. We must speed up,” said UCLA’s Karin Michels (approx. 0:30 mark).

“Releasing all the vaccine now makes sense,” said David Eisenman, a professor at UCLA Fielding School of Public Health and director of the UCLA Center for Public Health and Disasters. “It needs to be in the hands of states and local governments. But that alone isn’t going to solve the fundamental problem, which isn’t that there hasn’t been enough vaccine, but that there hasn’t been enough vaccination.”

Civil and environmental engineer David Jassby’s group at the University of California, Los Angeles, integrated heat-conducting materials into the membrane in a similar setup. Underneath it, the researchers added a fine aluminum mesh that heats up in sunlight. “So you can roll the membrane into spiral modules because you don’t have to have large surface areas directly exposed to the sun,” he says. In rooftop tests, the device produced eight liters of fresh water per square meter of membrane in an hour.

Daniel Swain, a climate scientist at the Institute of the Environment and Sustainability at the University of California, Los Angeles who was not involved in the study, said that model could be useful to dispel myths about what’s driving increased losses. “In some circles, there have been arguments that, well, losses are increasing because we’re just building more stuff and putting more stuff in harm’s way, so things are becoming more expensive because we have a higher propensity to build structures in places that are vulnerable,” he said.