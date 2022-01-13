UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

What’s really going on with inflation? | Los Angeles Times

“If not for the Delta wave, maybe factories would have been running at full steam in China and Vietnam and Taiwan, and we would get the parts and semiconductors that we need to produce cars and washing machines and wearable goods in the U.S.,” [UCLA’s Leo] Feler said. “But because we had the Delta wave, that shut down factories in Asia … We continue to have supply constraints and higher inflation.”

Neglected city reinvents itself with electric cars | Los Angeles Times

As the Biden administration builds its multibillion-dollar blueprint for confronting deep inequities in the transition to green transportation, one of the few places it has to look for inspiration is Huron … Getting these cars into lower-income communities was designated by the UCLA Luskin Center for Innovation as “the greatest challenge we now face in meeting our climate goals.”

Arizona lawmakers urge use of war powers at border | Associated Press

Federal law gives the president the power to get help from local authorities when facing a “mass influx” of migrants, said Ahilan Arulanantham, co-director of the Center of Immigration Law and Policy at the University of California, Los Angeles Law School. Declaring an invasion to suspend civil liberties would be both legally and politically dubious, he said.

U.S. government deregulates French dressing | Wall Street Journal

The FDA doesn’t use the standards of identity as a tool very often currently, said Diana R. H. Winters, deputy director of the Resnick Center for Food Law and Policy at the University of California, Los Angeles School of Law. And this change in particular may not have a huge impact on what products are available on the shelves already.

Thousands in state without safe drinking water | Bay City News

An estimated 371,000 Californians — about 1 percent of the state’s residents — rely on drinking water that may contain high levels of toxic chemicals such as arsenic, nitrate or hexavalent chromium, according to a study from the University of California campuses in Berkeley and Los Angeles. (UCLA’s Lara Cushing is quoted.)

Watching study videos at double speed doesn’t hinder learning | New Atlas

In good news for those who like racing through audiobooks at double speed, a new study from a team at UCLA has found learning and knowledge retention is not negatively affected when students watch recorded lectures at faster playback speeds. However, comprehension was found to suffer when playback reached 2.5 times normal speed. (UCLA’s Dillon Murphy is quoted.)

Do CBD shampoos actually work? | HuffPost

“CBD applications are widespread,” said Dr. Siamak Tabib, an assistant professor of medicine at UCLA. “It is used in many different shampoos and topical solutions as CBD isolate — which means by itself, without the benefits of the other cannabinoids present in the cannabis plant.”

Tomato concentrate could reduce HIV-related gut inflammation | Science Daily

New UCLA-led research in mice suggests that adding a certain type of tomato concentrate to the diet can reduce the intestinal inflammation that is associated with HIV … “Continuing low-grade inflammation in the cells of the intestine contributes to an increased risk of heart attack or stroke,” said Dr. Theodoros Kelesidis, the paper’s senior author and an associate professor of medicine in the division of infectious diseases at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA.

Lessons learned during the pandemic | KTTV-TV

“I think we have learned lessons over these last two years. I think a couple of things strike me,” said UCLA’s Dr. Robert Kim-Farley. “First: be prepared. We were very prepared, actually, in public health after 9/11; we had the national strategic stockpile, and things like this, developed. But over time, interest waned in that. And … for this pandemic, we found out the cupboard was relatively bare, shall we say, for personal protective equipment.”

When will the Omicron surge peak? | KNX-FM

“What we’re really seeing here is that cases are accelerating dramatically throughout the United States … It’s likely that we may follow a similar trend in what we saw in South Africa and the UK, with some caveats there,” said UCLA’s Anne Rimoin (approx. 17:30 mark).