Why fire-ready L.A. became overwhelmed by flames | NPR

The Los Angeles Fire Department has long been a leader in knocking down urban wildfires. Fire agencies from around the West come to Southern California to train. But this past week has been the biggest test, says UCLA researcher Edith de Guzman. (UCLA also featured in fire articles from ABC News, Los Angeles Times (1|2|3), PBS News, Pasadena Star-News, The Hill (1|2), USA Today (1|2), KNBC-TV, LAist and Axios.)

Why Big Tech leaders are friending and funding Trump | Los Angeles Times

Sarah T. Roberts, cofounder and faculty director of the UCLA Center for Critical Internet Inquiry, said the tech donations to Trump’s inaugural fund were “quite a vulgar demonstration” that in order “to succeed in the marketplace in the next four years, it will require currying favor with the president.”

Trump’s mass deportations pose a threat to America’s economy | The Telegraph

“For over 100 years, the United States has been completely dependent on immigration from Mexico, particularly in the southwest,” says Raúl Hinojosa-Ojeda, an associate professor at the University of California, Los Angeles. “There is no agricultural sector in the southwest without Mexican immigration.”

California must invest long-term in bilingual teacher training | EdSource

A recent report from the UCLA Civil Rights Project underscores this urgent need. Proposition 227, which passed in 1998, mandated English-only education for English learner students in public schools and dismantled bilingual teacher preparation programs. Then, in 2016, California voters passed Proposition 58 with 73% of the vote, overturning Proposition 227 and making it easier, in theory, to implement bilingual classrooms.

Mental health help | LAist

Distress like nightmares, flashbacks, nausea and difficulty sleeping can be normal responses to the fires in Southern California. But when stress “elevates itself to almost paralyzing fear, that can be an indicator that you might seek additional services,” Merritt Schreiber, a clinical child psychologist at UCLA, said.

Employers use on-site day care to attract employees | CalMatters

Employers don’t receive any public funding or other incentives to offer child care, said Dario Valles, a visiting scholar at UCLA’s labor center, who researches child care workers in California. “Child care is one of the most expensive costs that parents have to cover,” he said. “The cost of child care can rival that of college tuition. It’s a huge incentive for an employer to recruit and retain their workforce, but there’s little support on the back end to maintain a sustainable program.”

UCLA and Morgan State student exchange | Journal of Blacks in Higher Education

The University of California, Los Angeles, has entered into a partnership agreement with Morgan State University, a historically Black educational institution in Baltimore. The program will primarily be carried out through an exchange student opportunity between the two locations –- something that will benefit students at both schools. (UCLA’s Roger Wakimoto was quoted.)

35 Simple health tips experts swear by | New York Times

“Diaphragmatic breathing — using your diaphragm to take deep, controlled breaths and expand your belly, followed by exhaling slowly and letting your belly fall — stimulates vagus nerve activity and potentially reduces gastrointestinal symptoms such as bloating. I do it at bedtime for about 10 minutes,” said UCLA’s Dr. Lin Chang.

Have Americans ever really been healthy? | New York Times

In the 19th century, “it was definitely a drinking culture,” said Dora Costa, an economic historian at the University of California, Los Angeles. “Drinking was a huge problem, saloons were a huge concern. Men were drinking away their paychecks. That is the reason we had Prohibition.”