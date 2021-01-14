UCLA In the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription to view. See more UCLA In the News.

Dr. Lara Ray is a psychologist researching medical treatments for meth addiction at UCLA. She says today’s study, published in the New England Journal of Medicine, changes the landscape of meth treatment. “So far, we have come up empty. So I believe that this finding, this clinical trial really is a breakthrough in many ways because there have been many, many failed trials.”

“Even when the rains return, the temperatures are not going to go back to what they used to be,” Daniel Swain, a UCLA climate scientist, tells Axios. “The overall scarcity problem, especially in the West, is not going away.”

The French dubbed the decade after the 1918 flu the années folles — the crazy years. Radio, movies, parties, fashion, dance and jazz flourished. Now, a full century later, the quarterly UCLA Anderson Forecast expects a similar redux. “With a vaccine and the release of pent-up demand, the next few years will be roaring as the economy accelerates,” wrote Leo Feler, a senior economist with the forecast.

But for Jerry Kang, a professor of law and Asian-American Studies at UCLA, MLS’ interest in Korea is furthering another more important understanding. By providing the kind of role models Eric Choi had to search for as a boy, Kang said the league is opening up opportunities for another generation. “What we can imagine is often constrained by what we can see,” he said. “So for Korean American or Asian American kids growing up in Los Angeles, seeing a professional athlete who looks like them helps change what’s possible.”

Dr. David P. Eisenman, a UCLA professor of medicine and public health and director of the Center for Public Health and Disasters, said public health departments have long been overstretched. At a time when they also are overwhelmed with a huge virus surge, “they have to design these massive vaccination programs, and they don’t know where to start,” he said.

UCLA business professor Christopher Tang concurred, saying that California still has a ways to go before most of the population is vaccinated. Tang specializes in production and operations and has been watching the slow distribution of the vaccine here locally. “Right now, the bottleneck is not the supply of the vaccine. We actually have the vaccines, but it’s not giving out,” he said.

The study, from University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center, also found that 22% of women who responded to the survey had experienced what they refer to as “flat denial,” which is where the surgeon either did not initially offer this choice, didn’t support the patient’s decision, or intentionally left extra skin in case the patient changed her mind. … “There may be many reasons why a woman decides not to have reconstruction,” said senior study author Dr. Deanna Attai, an associate clinical professor of surgery at UCLA’s David Geffen School of Medicine.

“These insights are crucial for understanding the complexities of these impacts so that we can improve the quality of clinical care for our patients,” added Dr. Joann Elmore, principal investigator at the UCLA site, professor of medicine in the Department of Medicine at the David Geffen School of Medicine and professor of health policy and management at the Fielding School of Public Health.

“It’s clear that market forces seem to be driving the rise of fentanyl on the local scene,” said Randall Kuhn, an associate professor at UCLA’s Fielding School of Public Health. Los Angeles, Kuhn said, “has always been a meth town,” and though methamphetamine-related overdoses are still present in more than 63% of overdose deaths, fentanyl was present in more than 40% of overdose deaths from January through July 2020.

Co-lead author, Dr. Alice Mouton, from the University of California Los Angeles, added: “We have found the dire wolf is not closely related to the grey wolf. Further we show that the dire wolf never interbred with the grey wolf. In contrast, grey wolves, African wolves, dogs, coyotes and jackals can and do interbreed. Dire wolves likely diverged from grey wolves more than five million years ago, which was a great surprise that this divergence occurred so early. This finding highlights how special and unique the dire wolf was.”

“We started thinking, if we did EEG on these children [while sleeping], would the beta oscillations still persist?” says Vidya Saravanapandian, a graduate student in Shafali Spurling Jeste’s lab at the University of California, Los Angeles. “We found that the abnormal patterns we see in the awake state are also present in sleep.”