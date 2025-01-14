UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

How the Santa Ana winds are worsening the L.A. wildfires | CBC

“The Santa Ana winds occur when we have what we call this big high-pressure system that’s over the Great Basins, near the state(s) of Nevada and Utah. With a high-pressure system, what happens is air is actually circulating in this clockwise, or this anti-cyclonic flow,” said UCLA’s Janine Baijnath-Rodino.

Thousands seek housing | LAist

Michael Lens, an urban planning and public policy professor at UCLA, said homeowners who’ve paid off their mortgages and long-term renters who were paying below market rates could particularly struggle to get back on their feet.

How suburban sprawl, climate change fuel fire danger | “CBS Evening News”

Stephanie Pincetl, a professor at the UCLA Institute of the Environment and Sustainability and director of the California Center for Sustainable Communities at UCLA, says the destruction, while “awful,” is “not terribly surprising,” pointing to a history of intense fires in the West.

How researchers pinpoint the impact of climate change on weather | NPR

”We've kind of put the climate on steroids,” says Alex Hall, a climate scientist at the University of California, Los Angeles. “But once in a while there’ll be something really extreme that will occur that will be way outside the range of what the atmosphere was capable of before.”

Election math looks like it’s just going to get easier for the GOP | The Hill

“The moment in politics with such evenly divided parties and such deep partisan entrenchment and antipathy is not a typical combination in American politics, but it is what we’re in right now,” said Joseph Fishkin, a law professor at the University of California, Los Angeles who has taught and written about election law and the American political system.

Wildfires and mental health | National Public Radio

[David] Eisenman is a doctor here in Los Angeles, and he is also an expert in disaster response. He’s the director of the UCLA Center for Public Health and Disasters. He's studied this phenomenon. It has a name — solastalgia. He says solastalgia can be just as real as any other kind of grief and that it needs to be addressed with mental health strategies. (Also: UCLA’s Ross Szabo was interviewed by KTTV-TV and UCLA’s Vickie Mays was quoted by Medical Xpress.)

Hollywood fires will cause harm long after they burn out | Bloomberg Opinion

Somewhere close to 55,000 premature deaths in the state between 2008 and 2018 were caused by PM2.5 from fires, according to a study last June led by researchers at the University of California Los Angeles. That makes such particulates a bigger cause of death in the state than road accidents, and a far more serious risk than homicide.