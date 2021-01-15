UCLA In the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription to view. See more UCLA In the News.

“If the brand is so inexorably tied to the person, the fortunes of that brand are a direct consequence of what people think about that person,” said Aimee Drolet Rossi, a marketing professor at UCLA’s Anderson School of Management. Even before his turn to politics, Trump’s brand carried significant baggage in the form of a series of bankruptcies, lawsuits and failed business ventures, she said.

“I think it’s very important that the Senate takes this seriously. With the new Senate under Democratic majority, I think you’re going to see exactly that,” said UCLA’s Matt Barreto (approx. 25:07 mark).

Watching the proceedings from the West Coast, Dr. Gary Orfield, a distinguished research professor of education, law, political science and urban planning at the University of California, Los Angeles said that he was surprised by the number of House Republicans who abandoned party allegiances and voted for the measure. “[Trump’s] party is no longer committed to defending every fit of outrage, and I think that’s healthy,” said Orfield.

UCLA has broken new ground with the establishment of the Lowell Milken Center for Music of American Jewish Experience, launched with a $6.75 million donation by the Milken Family Foundation.

“We’re starting to have really good news. We have vaccines that are available. They’re getting in arms, albeit slowly, but they’re getting into arms. We now have a third vaccine candidate that’s out there,” said UCLA’s Anne Rimoin (approx. 0:40 mark).

“What happened in New York is that people got very scared and they behaved,” said Karin Michels, who chairs the department of epidemiology at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health. “We did so well, people started to relax, and they stopped following the rules.”

This is why Dr. Timothy Brewer, M.D., M.P.H., a professor of medicine in the division of infectious diseases and of epidemiology at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health, explains that specifically with the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines, it isn’t surprising that there have been rare reports of side effects after their release. “It’s to be expected that you’ll learn more about medical products as you use them in more people,” elaborates Dr. Brewer.

“Anybody coping perfectly all the time is impossible,” said Christine Dunkel Schetter, a distinguished professor of psychology and psychiatry at the University of California, Los Angeles.

“Everything has been pointing to the risk for Filipino health care workers,” said Ninez Ponce, a researcher at UCLA’s Fielding School of Public Health who studies health disparities.

Dr. Gregg Fonarow, interim chief of the division of cardiology at the University of California, Los Angeles, reviewed the study findings. He said this and earlier studies underscore the critical need to not delay seeking immediate medical attention for symptoms that may be a heart attack. “Time from symptom-onset to … treatment is a critical determinant of clinical outcomes in patients with heart attack and stroke,” Fonarow said.