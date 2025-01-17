UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

A group of UCLA climate scientists said in an analysis this week that if you break down the reasons behind the extreme dryness of vegetation in Southern California when the fires started, global warming likely contributed roughly one-fourth of the dryness, one of the factors that fueled the fires’ explosive spread. Extreme heat in the summer and fall desiccated shrubs and grasses on hillsides, they said, enabling those fuels to burn more intensely once ignited. (UCLA’s Park Williams and Alex Hall were quoted; UCLA’s Gavin Madakumbura was cited. Also: Yahoo News.)

“The air quality index may say something, but that is totally not applicable to us walking on a site that’s still smoldering, or smoke coming our way from wind, or us sweeping the dust,” said Rania Sabty, who manages UCLA’s Labor Occupational Safety and Health Program. (Also: UCLA’s Michael Jerrett was interviewed by NPR’s “All Things Considered.”)

Some may not even recognize they’re dealing with mental health problems, said Dr. David Eisenman, a mental health expert at UCLA who specializes in research related to public health and natural disasters.

Deportations would mean “fewer workers to build the housing that we need, and to some extent, some homes would become vacant because members in their home got deported,” said Shane Phillips, housing initiative project manager at UCLA’s Lewis Center for Regional Policy Studies.

“It is so soon after the fires and obviously people who live in the impacted areas have not had a chance to go home, so wildlife biologists are still being kept outside of the boundaries. So, we don’t know exactly what has happened yet, but we are very eager to find out,” said UCLA’s Morgan Tingley (approx. 1:30 mark).

“The scale of this fire makes it hard to handle how big the losses are,” said Joy Calico, chair of the Department of Musicology at UCLA’s Herb Alpert School of Music. “It’s not as if his entire legacy was lost but certainly in terms of the practical reality of performing his music, this is a serious blow.”

“It appeared to me that what was coming down onto the house, the house that was intact after the fire, was the debis of a house above it,” said UCLA’s Jonathan Stewart (approx. 1:20 mark).

U.S. workers who report high job strain experience significantly more sleep disturbances over time, according to a study published online Jan. 8 in the American Journal of Industrial Medicine. Yijia Sun, from the Fielding School of Public Health at the University of California, Los Angeles, and colleagues examined longitudinal associations between job strain and sleep disturbances.