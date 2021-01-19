UCLA In the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription to view. See more UCLA In the News.

Isaac Bryan, director of public policy at the UCLA Ralph J. Bunche Center for African American Studies, says the riot at the Capitol is an example of pushback from white extremists who feel left behind by society’s movement toward racial equality. “I don’t think [King’s dream] is realized. I think we get symbolic gestures of realization. But at the substance and at the root, we’re not seeing the change and the dream that Dr. King marched and spoke and died for,” he says. (Also: UCLA’s Tyrone Howard was interviewed by KABC-TV.)

“You have the combination of poverty and density, and that leads to rapid spread of the virus,” said Dr. Anne Rimoin, an infectious disease expert and professor of epidemiology at UCLA. “It’s hard to stop the momentum once it’s started.”… According to a study by the Latino Policy & Politics Initiative at UCLA, 40 percent of Black and Latino residents live in neighborhoods with high density, lack of green space and few grocery stores. … “People go to work not to be heroes but because they need money to exist,” said Sonja Diaz, director of the Latino Policy & Politics Initiative. “They’re more likely to live in communities that are not resilient to overcoming or surviving a pandemic.”

UCLA epidemiologist Dr. Anne Rimoin told CBS News that she “certainly” suspects there are more variants active in the population. She likened searching for the variants to “shining a flashlight in the dark,” adding, “You’re going to see something if you start to look, and we just haven’t been looking.” (Rimoin was also interviewed on CNN, KTLA-TV and KNBC-TV.)

“We need probably 10 times or maybe 20 times Dodger Stadium. Convention centers need to be transformed into vaccine sites. We need to be much more ambitious,” said UCLA’s Karin Michels. (Also: UCLA’s Shira Shafir was quoted by Courthouse News Service.)

Implementation of a nationwide mask mandate, combined with complementary public health measures, could reduce the coronavirus’ spread to essentially zero and have a potential $1 trillion impact on the U.S. GDP, according to UCLA Fielding School of Public Health researchers. The team’s research “makes clear that even as vaccines are developed and new variants, like B.1.7.7, are being discovered, the power to protect ourselves remains in our hands, as individuals,’’ said co-author Anne Rimoin, a UCLA Fielding School professor of epidemiology. (UCLA’s Christina Ramirez was also quoted. Also: Deadline, MyNewsLA, KCRW-FM and KABC-TV.)

“What I’d really like to hear President Biden say is we’re going to loosen up the restrictions on who can get the vaccine. I think that it would be very helpful to try to increase our vaccination rates, particularly among people over the age of 65,” said UCLA’s Dr. Timothy Brewer (approx. 1:18 mark).

“No vaccines are being thrown out,” [UCLA’s Dr. Paul] Simon said. “There have been isolated reports of some vaccines being lost at the end of the day. ... That’s tragic. We don’t want that to happen. We have protocols in place to try to prevent that. But certainly mass quantities of vaccine are not being lost.”

“My concern now is if we don’t vaccinate the population that’s highest-risk, we’re going to see even more disproportional deaths in Black and brown communities,” said Dr. Fola May, a UCLA physician and health equity researcher. “It breaks my heart.”

Vickie Mays, who leads the UCLA BRITE Center for Science, Research, and Policy, also sees equitable vaccine distribution as one of the most immediate answers to the problem. While workers and residents at long-term care facilities may be prioritized for vaccines, someone from a minority group may be caring for an elderly relative at home because of lack of access to health insurance and income to pay for long-term care. That caregiver must go out to shop for food, creating similar risks for the elderly relative, but hasn’t been designated to have the same vaccine priority, Mays explained. (Also: Mays and UCLA’s Dana Hunnes were quoted in Consumer Reports.)

The station’s officers have attended classes at the Korean Cultural Center to learn the finer points of Korean etiquette and to dispel stereotypes. Jennifer Jung-Kim, a lecturer of Korean history and East Asian Studies at UCLA, said that when she conducted the training, she emphasized the importance of respect for elders and suggested that officers visiting Korean households say something if it is not convenient to remove their shoes indoors.

“The major difference between now and then is, more than ever before, our experiences on social media are determined by hidden decisions made by the social media companies themselves,” said [UCLA’s] Ramesh Srinivasan, who was in Tahrir Square back then researching how Twitter and Facebook were giving voice to the voiceless. “It used to be something more of an open pipe,” he said. (Srinivasan was also interviewed by Al Jazeera’s “The Stream.”)

Eugene Volokh, a constitutional law professor at UCLA School of Law, said the precedent has generally protected rousing or fiery political speech that does not specifically call for violence — even if some people who hear it might be inspired to break the law. In the case of Trump’s speech, Volokh said he did not believe it would be possible to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Trump intended to direct the crowd to commit illegal acts. (Also: Business Insider.)

And Scott L. Cummings, a legal ethics expert at UCLA Law School, summarized that being an attorney means “ultimately standing up for and promoting the rule of law as a core democratic value.”

But prestige pictures are likely to be a different story. For them, says UCLA Dean of Social Sciences Darnell Hunt, “It could change the way business is done, so you’re not recycling the same old people who tend not to be diverse.”

“We expect a surge in economic activity and hiring by the second half of 2021 following mass vaccinations, with the recovery particularly strong in the services sector,” said Leo Feler, a senior economist at the Anderson School of Management at the University of California, Los Angeles.

Hiroshi Motomura, an immigration law professor at UCLA, said any long-term solution to immigration reform has to address why people migrate in the first place. “Legalization is essential, but [legalization] alone is going to mean we’re going to have the same conversation in 25 years or even sooner,” he said. “While I welcome legalization, I think it’s not enough.”

“As shown by recent events, the ideology of white supremacy poses a grave danger to our society and democracy, and we need to stop honoring people, like Millikan and the leaders of the Human Betterment Foundation, who were its leading advocates,” said Michael Chwe, a Caltech alumnus who led one of the petition drives and is a political science professor at UCLA.

Sean B. Hecht, a co-executive director of the Emmett Institute on Climate Change and the Environment at the University of California, Los Angeles, School of Law, said that while the issue presented before the court was “hyper-technical,” the fossil fuel companies were “trying to make the court look at a much bigger question” as to whether the case should be governed by state or federal law. (Hecht was also quoted in the Orange County Register.)

To assess exactly how the Great Recession impacted these graduates’ careers and financial lives, the cohort must be compared with a control group of graduates that did not enter the workforce during a recession, said Till von Wachter, a professor of economics at the University of California, Los Angeles.

“Historically, wind and solar and energy storage costs have been vastly more expensive than coal and natural gas,” said J.R. DeShazo, director of the UCLA Luskin Center for Innovation. “Over the last 10 to 12 years, those costs have fallen dramatically. However, at smaller scales, it is still more expensive than natural gas generation.”

Dr. David Reuben, the chief of geriatrics at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, describes the work he does as treating “the whole person.” Reuben says his work often leads him to develop close connections not only with his patients, but also with their families.

“Atrial fibrillation can present differently for many people. Some symptoms that can be associated with atrial fibrillation include fatigue, shortness of breath, palpitations (fluttering sensation of the heart), dizziness, and lightheadedness,” Dr. Megan Kamath, an assistant clinical professor of medicine at the David Geffen School of Medicine at the University of California Los Angeles, told Healthline.