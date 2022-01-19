UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

Video of UCLA’s COVID test vending machines goes viral | Newsweek

The video, viewed 1.8M times … showed all the steps it takes to get a test from the vending machine: swipe a card, type in the selection, and collect the “spit tests” to take and then deposit at a drop-off site … The self-administered tests use technology “pioneered at UCLA Health.” Melissa Abraham, director of media relations at UCLA, told Newsweek there are currently 13 vending machines around the campus, most of which are accessible 24 hours a day. She said the turnaround time for results can be anywhere from 24–48 hours.

Explaining cryptography concept to kids, teens and adults | Wired

[UCLA] Computer scientist Amit Sahai, PhD, is asked to explain the concept of zero-knowledge proofs to five different people; a child, a teen, a college student, a grad student, and an expert. Using a variety of techniques, Amit breaks down what zero-knowledge proofs are and why it’s so exciting in the world of cryptography.

Battles over critical race theory likely to continue | San Francisco Chronicle

The effort to stifle the teaching of race and racism in schools has prompted 54 bills in 24 states in the past year, while nearly 900 school districts nationwide serving 17.7 million students have grappled with similar bans on race-based instruction in public classrooms. California, with 70 of those districts, has in no way been immune, according to a report by UCLA researchers with the university’s Institute for Democracy, Education, and Access. (UCLA’s John Rogers is quoted.)

Pandemic’s effect on student mental health | Education Week

“We are regularly hearing from teachers who feel overwhelmed by the pandemic challenges and the increase in the number of students experiencing learning, behavior, and emotional problems,” said Howard Adelman, psychology professor and codirector of the Center for Mental Health in Schools at the University of California, Los Angeles, who was not involved with the JAMA study. But he cautioned, “Without transforming student-learning supports, just adding more mental health staff in schools will contribute to the ongoing fragmentation and marginalization of efforts to cope with the increased number of learning, behavior, and emotional problems schools are confronting.”

‘Kick and kill’ approach eliminates HIV in 40% of mice | Daily Mail

A ‘kick and kill’ strategy that forces the human immunodeficiency virus out of cells — leaving it vulnerable to injections of natural killer cells — offers hope of an HIV cure. In laboratory tests on 10 mice the approach was found to eliminate the virus in 40 per cent of cases, a team from the University of California Los Angeles (UCLA) said … The study was undertaken by infectious disease specialist Jocelyn Kim of the UCLA and her colleagues.

Conservatorships keep homeless in psychiatric wards too long | HealthDay News

But new research conducted in California warns that once a conservatorship is set up, there’s a very real risk that a homeless individual will end up stuck in a psychiatric hospital for weeks or months — far exceeding what’s needed and much longer than inpatient care provided to patients who aren’t homeless. The bottom line, according to lead researcher Kristen Choi, is that “our mental health care systems are falling short in meeting the needs of individuals who are homeless at every level.” She’s assistant professor in the schools of nursing and public health at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA).