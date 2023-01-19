UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

What role did global warming play in recent storms? | Los Angeles Times

“Most recent storm systems don’t hold a candle to the kinds of extreme prolonged storms of the last century,” said Daniel Swain, a climate scientist at UCLA. “They do, however, point in the direction of the episodes of hydro-climate we can expect to see more of due to global warming.” (Swain was also quoted in another Los Angeles Times story.)

‘Traffic violence’ continues to surge in L.A. | Los Angeles Times

A 2020 study from UCLA found that 1 in 4 people killed in a crash over a five-year period in L.A. was either a Black or Latino pedestrian. The why isn’t a mystery. Many predominantly Black and brown neighborhoods lack the safety infrastructure — things such as crosswalks, traffic signals and safety lighting — afforded to more affluent parts of cities. L.A. is not unique in this.

Atmospheric dust slowing greenhouse gas effect, for now | New Atlas

According to researchers at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), until now, dust’s balance sheet has remained unsettled; it’s never been clear if it has a net cooling or heating effect on global temps. To try to sort out its true climate impact, the researchers measured the amount of dust circulating around the planet using data from satellites and ground samples. They also took core samples from ice fields, peat bogs, and marine sediment for historical comparison points. (UCLA’s Jasper Kok was quoted. Also: ScienceDaily.)

Humans emit more CO2 than volcanoes | Associated Press

Aradhna Tripati, a geologist at the University of California, Los Angeles, said that volcanoes can emit carbon dioxide at a very high rate, but those rates are only sustained for short amounts of time and don’t come close to matching emissions from human behavior. “That’s not the same as what we’re doing, which is 365 days a year, you know, for decades and decades and decades,” Tripati said, referring to emissions caused by human activity.

Cataclysmic collisions may explain exoplanet sizes | Scientific American

Yet “there’s no way to answer our questions entirely by observational means,” says study co-author Hilke Schlichting, an astrophysicist at the University of California, Los Angeles. Planets’ formation over millions of years cannot be observed in real time. “I think you need modeling research to understand what the data really tell us,” Schlichting says — and such insights “may revolutionize our thinking about the formation of our own solar system.”

HIV antiretroviral drugs can reduce energy production in cells | Medical Xpress

New UCLA-led research suggests that antiretroviral drugs called TAF and TDF directly reduce energy production by mitochondria, structures inside cells that generate the power that cells use to function … “Mitochondria are key structures inside the cells. This is the among the first demonstrations that antiretrovirals used in humans in HIV and hepatitis B directly change the function of mitochondria to make energy,” said senior author Dr. Theodoros Kelesidis, associate professor-in-residence of medicine in the division of infectious diseases at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA.