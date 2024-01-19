UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

The University of California enrolled a record number of California undergraduates in fall 2023, reducing the number of students from other states and countries as it met public and political demands to give more of the system’s highly sought-after seats to state residents … Individual campuses also have launched their own efforts. UCLA, for instance, unveiled a program in April, funded by a $15-million gift by California real estate investor Peter Merlone, that will enable the campus to award scholarships totaling about $20,000 over four years to about 700 students beginning in 2024. (UCLA’s Gary Clark was quoted.)

A team of UCLA researchers has put a new spin on the 1970s rock classic “Dust in the Wind” — only this one is grimmer and grimier than the original hit by Kansas. They found that wind picks up microplastics from human-sewage-based fertilizers at higher concentrations than previously known, and may be an “underappreciated” source of airborne plastic bits, flakes and threads. (UCLA’s Sanjay Mohanty was quoted.)

Though noting the “disappointing” 32-year gap between milestones, [Ana Cristina Ramón], director of UCLA’s entertainment and media research initiative, credited the expanded diversity among the 2023 honorees to Hollywood’s noted investment in inclusive storytelling. Ramón and her team have studied the relationship between diverse storytelling and the entertainment industry’s bottom line since 2011 through UCLA’s annual Hollywood Diversity Report.

“I find L.A. beautiful and horrific, and I love trying to see it that way,” [UCLA’s Cauleen Smith] said. “You can have such profound rage at the city and then be gobstopped at a giant feral bush of bougainvillea. And there’s someone sleeping underneath that bush. It’s all of it at once.” This week, [Cauleen] Smith premieres the film, “The Wanda Coleman Songbook,” at 52 Walker, a gallery in TriBeCa, through March 16.

“Because it’s not doing it anymore, there’s going to be consequences for cities that continue to be out of compliance. Whether this particular consequence is going to be effective remains to be seen. Like I said, it’s very unusual for this to happen in coastal California,” said UCLA’s Michael Manville (approx. 2:35 mark).

Mania is a period of extreme energy, inflated self-esteem, impulsiveness, racing thoughts, distractibility and intense happiness or irritability, according to David Miklowitz, a psychiatry professor at the University of California, Los Angeles. (med)

Because COVID-19 typically affects breathing and can lead to problems such as pneumonia, many people may think it’s primarily a lung disease. It’s not that simple, said Dr. Nisha Viswanathan, director of the long COVID program at the David Geffen School of Medicine at the University of California, Los Angeles. “I would argue that COVID-19 is not a disease of the lungs at all,” she said. “It seems most likely that it is what we call a vascular and neurologic infection, affecting both nerve endings and our cardiovascular system.”

“Cortisol is produced in higher quantities in the morning, and it causes higher blood sugars,” said Sarah Kim, MD, an endocrinologist at UCLA Health. So, “you may not have as much of a drop in blood sugar.”