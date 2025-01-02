UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

Dr. Julio Frenk was approved by the UCLA Board of Regents in June, the first Latino to lead the Bruins. Dr. Frenk was the president at the University of Miami for nearly ten years. At UCLA, he’ll oversee nearly fifty thousand students and more than five thousand faculty members.

Our “breath accompanies us from birth until death,” said Helen Lavretsky, a geriatric integrative psychiatrist at the University of California, Los Angeles, and director of research for the Integrative Medicine Collaborative. As a result, breathing is “an immediate tool available to a human being to self-regulate emotions.”

Maryanne Wolf, a neuroscientist at the University of California, Los Angeles, and the author of “Reader, Come Home: The Reading Brain in a Digital World,” believes that technology has affected our ability to do deep, slower processing. The reading we often do on the internet, she argues, is more skimming than reading.

The Hammer’s free 30-minute meditations, co-presented by UCLA Health, are a dependable respite in the heart of Westwood. Meditations are livestreamed on the museum’s website too.

The Cooperative Institutional Research Program at the University of California, Los Angeles, surveys first-year college students every year. The percentage who named being “very well off financially” as an important goal doubled from 1967 to 2019. Those who wanted to develop a “meaningful philosophy of life” decreased by nearly half.

The [U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission] has faced political pressure since the 2008-09 financial crisis to extract higher penalties, according to James Park, a law professor at the University of California, Los Angeles, who researches the agency’s work.

Still, for Catherine Lord, a psychologist at the University of California, Los Angeles, who has developed diagnostic tools and longitudinal studies for autism, the math just isn’t working.