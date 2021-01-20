UCLA In the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription to view. See more UCLA In the News.

UCLA delivers the largest economic benefits among nine undergraduate campuses, creating 55,890 jobs and $3.3 billion in labor income in California in 2018–19.

As only the fourth woman (all of them white) to win the Nobel Prize for Physics, [UCLA’s] Ghez understands that the Nobel also confers on recipients the responsibility of serving as an international role model for girls contemplating careers in science and for women scientists.

“I think at the start, there are a series of executive orders which are in process and ready to go. At the top of that list will be a campaign promise that he made at the end, which was to immediately reverse the Trump policy of separating families – and reuniting children with their parents,” said UCLA’s Matt Barreto (approx. 8:13 mark).

“We all are part of a collective process in a democracy. That entails us trying to understand with others, sometimes with others with whom we disagree, the events that are unfolding,” said UCLA’s John Rogers (segment begins at approx. 21:40; Rogers begins speaking at approx. 23:34).

“The Mexicans haven’t been able to afford this kind of vast firefighting infrastructure that we have, and so they just let the fires burn. And you know what? They don’t have the catastrophic fires because they haven’t fought the fires. And they have low-intensity fires that were the norm in California before we decided to prevent burning,” [UCLA’s Stephanie] Pincetl said.

“Cautious optimism may be in order,” said Dr. Robert Kim-Farley, medical epidemiologist and infectious diseases expert at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health. “Yet even if we are flattening at this stage, this is way too high of a level to be satisfied with merely flattening the curve. We have to make substantial decreases in the number of cases, hospitalizations and deaths.” (Kim-Farley was also interviewed by KNBC-TV. Clip begins at approx. 1:35 mark.)

“It’s psychologically taxing to be alone all the time,” says Peter Katona, M.D., professor of medicine and public health and chairman of the Infection Control Working Group at UCLA, who notes that without in-person socialization, we’re all at risk for depression.

Demographer and UCLA Professor Anne Pebley says those concerns match other dips in population growth throughout history, like the Great Recession in 2008. “Part of the choice of having kids is whether you can afford to do so, and people often reduce the number of children they have or postpone fertility when they feel insecure,” she says. … “I think we might have a little boom-let … I think this happened after the recession also, people delayed or postponed and there was a little bump afterwards,” says UCLA professor and demographer Jessica Gibson.

Gilbert Gee, a professor in the department of community health sciences at the Fielding School of Public Health at the University of California, Los Angeles, said Asian American populations might be overlooked due to the “model minority” myth — a narrative that perceives members from Asian backgrounds are successful, productive and thriving individuals who do not need assistance or social services.

(Commentary co-written by UCLA’s Hal Hershfield and Ilana Brody) You might think that threats to children’s health and life expectancy would be enough to motivate people to get vaccinated. Yet, convincing people to get a vaccine is a challenging endeavor.

Eugene Volokh, a UCLA law professor who specializes in First Amendment issues, said there was nothing illegal — or, in his view, immoral — about GiveSendGo’s business. “Whatever you might think about Kyle Rittenhouse, I hope we can agree that he is entitled to a criminal defense,” Volokh said. “If people want to help hire lawyers, in part because of their ideological views, that’s something that is constitutionally protected.” (Volokh was also quoted by the Associated Press.)

“There’s about 1 percent of taxpayers that pay half the income tax in the state, and the reason why state revenues have been so strong is that those taxpayers had a very good year. As long as those people are willing to stay in California and be taxed, the money will come in,” said David Shulman, senior economist emeritus for the UCLA Anderson Forecast.

Christy Mallory, legal director at the Williams Institute at UCLA, pointed to the example of Utah, where a series of local ordinances eventually led the traditionally conservative state to pass a nondiscrimination law in 2015. The laws don’t automatically change people’s beliefs, Mallory said, but they provide a starting point to build momentum toward statewide and cultural changes.

“Coffee in general is a very mild diuretic,” says Dana Hunnes, senior dietitian at the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center. “It’s nearly as hydrating as water.”