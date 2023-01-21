UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

L.A. City Council to vote on new tenant protections | Los Angeles Times

After remaining starkly below pre-pandemic levels through 2021, countywide eviction filings surged in 2022. The number of eviction filings countywide in November and December outpaced or roughly equaled the number of filings during those same months in 2018 and 2019, according to L.A. County Superior Court records compiled by Kyle Nelson, a postdoctoral researcher at UCLA who has tracked them during the pandemic.

Making driving, walking L.A.’s streets safer | Los Angeles Times

That speaks to one key challenge, said Madeline Brozen, deputy director at the UCLA Lewis Center for Regional Policy Studies: a disjointed bureaucracy where departments “charged with addressing street safety have to work at the discretion of [local] council members.”

10 nutrition myths experts wish would die | New York Times

Dr. Vijaya Surampudi, an assistant professor of medicine at the University of California, Los Angeles, Center for Human Nutrition, said that as a result, the vilification of fats led many people — and food manufacturers — to replace calories from fat with calories from refined carbohydrates like white flour and added sugar … “Instead of helping the country stay slim, the rates of overweight and obesity went up significantly,” she said.

Celebrating Lunar New Year | NPR’s “Morning Edition”

“Whatever time of the day, there will also be plenty of food, so that everyone who will go there will have to eat something … A family. Because that’s the time when you have to go home,” said UCLA’s King-Kok Cheung.

Will wet weather return to before winter ends? | SFGate

“It appears that a dry pattern will prevail for 7–10 days,” UCLA climate scientist Daniel Swain wrote on Twitter on Jan. 17. “In fact, precipitation over the next 2+ weeks is likely to be below average for most/all of CA. This will give the state a needed opportunity to dry out, for rivers to recede, and for folks in the mountains to dig out from feet of snow.”

Here’s how much protein you need to build muscle | Healthline

The current Recommended Daily Allowance (RDA) Trusted Source is 0.8 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight. “This means a person weighing 140 pounds only needs 51 grams of protein per day and another person weighing 200 pounds only needs 73 grams of protein per day, which is much less than “we are led to believe” by social media,” says Dana Ellis Hunnes, PhD, MPH, RD, a senior dietitian with UCLA Medical Center.

How the Adderall shortage affects adults and kids | Yahoo Life

“For many people, putting on eyeglasses helps them focus their eyes. In the same way, ADHD medication helps people focus their thoughts,” Dr. Irene Koolwijk, a developmental-behavioral pediatrician at UCLA Health, tells Yahoo Life. “The medications help them ignore distractions, pay attention and control their behavior.”

Why don’t cashiers in the U.S. get to sit down | Fast Company

Meanwhile, Chris Tilly, a professor of urban planning at UCLA, noticed the same was true of the reverse. Showing photo slides of seated European cashiers to an American audience once prompted laughter. “It’s like, what’s wrong with this picture?” In America, cashiers stand.

Dust masks effects of climate change | Gizmodo

Earth’s atmosphere has gotten dustier since the pre-industrial age. And all those additional particles have likely been subtly counteracting some of the effects of climate change—cooling the planet a little bit, according to a review study published Tuesday in the journal Nature Reviews Earth & Environment … “We want climate projections to be as accurate as possible, and this dust increase could have masked up to 8% of the greenhouse warming,” Jasper Kok, lead study researcher and an atmospheric physicist at the University of California, Los Angeles, said in a press statement.

Asteroid’s answers to how solar system formed | Space Daily

Mineral samples collected from the Ryugu asteroid by the Japan’s Hayabusa2 spacecraft are helping UCLA space scientists and colleagues better understand the chemical composition of our solar system as it existed in its infancy, more than 4.5 billion years ago … The rocky, carbon-rich Ryugu is the first C-type (C stands for “carbonaceous”) asteroid from which samples have been gathered and studied, said study co-author Kevin McKeegan, a distinguished professor of Earth, planetary and space sciences at UCLA.

Workers stage protest walkouts in France | CNN

“Before COVID, a lot of our discussions were around the yellow vests and the economic grievances and disparities between the wealthy and the poor in French society — those that lived in urban centers versus the provinces. And in many ways, those issues did not go away. They were exacerbated during COVID and by the recent cost of living increases,” said UCLA’s Dominic Thomas (approx. 1:25 mark).