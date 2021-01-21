UCLA In the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription to view. See more UCLA In the News.

Biden’s use of silence “is extremely important,” said Norma Mendoza-Denton, a professor of linguistics anthropology at UCLA. “President Trump never mentioned the death toll. He was never one to dwell on anything negative, whether it was the economy or the unrest.”

(Commentary written by UCLA’s Margaret Peters) As promised on the campaign trail, President Biden laid out his plan for immigration on his first day in office. The plan calls for changes to much of the U.S. immigration system, including repealing the “Muslim ban,” adding a path to citizenship for undocumented immigrants already in the United States, changes in the asylum system and more.

We have invited Carol Jago — longtime English teacher, associate director of the California Reading and Literature Project at UCLA, and past president of the National Council of Teachers of English — to suggest ideas for teaching about occasional poetry and “The Hill We Climb.” Ms. Jago is the author of many books, the most recent of which is “The Book in Question: Why and How Reading Is in Crisis.”

A national mask mandate could add $1 trillion to the nation’s GDP, according to a recent UCLA study. That’s because the spread of infections could be reduced to zero if used universally and in combination with other public health measures such as contact tracing, the authors found. (Also: UCLA’s Christina Ramirez was interviewed by KPCC-FM.)

“At the end of the day the Trump administration’s attacks on environmental law are unlikely to endure,” said Cara Horowitz, co-executive director of the Emmett Institute on Climate Change and the Environment at the University of California, Los Angeles School of Law. “But it is not going to be that easy to replace them with something better.”

In “A Neuropsychological Exploration of Zoom Fatigue,” Dr. Jenna Lee of the UCLA David Geffen School of Medicine and the UCLA Mattel Children’s Hospital writes, “The contributing factors, depending on their adjustability, serve as potential therapeutic targets to alleviate fatigue and salvage the aspects of social interaction that were once unconscious and taken for granted. Exploring alternative and more explicit ways to improve perceived reward psychologically during virtual communication may be a therapeutic approach for not only Zoom fatigue, but the mental and physical toll that comes with it.”

“The iceberg under the surface is about funding,” said Till von Wachter, a professor of economics at the University of California, Los Angeles. “The difficulty to reform it is that it is a federal-state partnership.”

[O]ver the past two decades, private-sector VC’s have invested more than $2bn in UCLA-backed innovations, with 26 start-ups launched through the university in 2019 alone. Amir Naiberg, UCLA’s point man on technology transfer, explains the factors that have made the university a successful advocate for partnerships that produce results for patients. (Part two of the interview.)

About 14,000 residential eviction cases were filed in Los Angeles Superior Court in 2020, a 66% decrease from the previous year, according to data collected by Kyle Nelson, a UCLA doctoral student who researches evictions. … “What we see in these numbers is just devastating,” Nelson said. “It doesn’t confirm the scale that advocates were worried about. But it absolutely does confirm the fact that we’re just not doing enough to address evictions.”

(Commentary co-written by UCLA’s Dr. Daniel Turner-Lloveras) In medicine, we are taught that, before examining a patient, we must first learn their story. In doing so with our patients, we have witnessed the unrelenting strain the COVID-19 pandemic has had on our communities. Instead of being “the great equalizer,” as some first called it, COVID-19 has magnified the inequities afflicting Black, Indigenous and Latino communities.

(Commentary by UCLA’s Kristen Choi, Barbara Demman and Charlene Niemi) There have been memes and internet jokes all year about the future doctors and nurses of America who are graduating from 2020’s online-only version of higher education. An entire cohort of future clinicians saw their education take a major, unexpected detour onto Zoom and remote technology during the COVID-19 pandemic.

UCLA epidemiologist Dr. Shira Shafir, who has worked on the vaccine rollout, says government is woefully underfunded when it comes to distribution. “Essentially we asked people to solve a once in a lifetime challenge without giving once in a lifetime resources in order to do that, so unfortunately there’s not much unexpected about our situation,” Shafir said.

Viruses such as SARS-CoV-2, which causes COVID-19, make imperfect copies of themselves as they spread from person to person or from an animal to a person, leading to constant mutations and new variants, says Peter Katona, M.D., an infectious disease specialist and clinical professor of medicine at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA.