For babies, swapping saliva is a sure sign of love | National Public Radio

But Alan Fiske, an anthropologist at UCLA, believes that babies have an innate understanding of certain kinds of social relationships. He’s written that humans are born primed to recognize four fundamental forms of relationships, and he calls this study “enormously important.”

Climate crisis will make border-crossing more dangerous | Popular Science

Jason De León, an anthropology professor at UCLA and a co-author of the study, says that the models assumed that migrants walked in a straight line from the border and through the desert “from point A to point B.” De León, who directs the Undocumented Migration Project (UMP), a long-term study that looks at border crossing with a combination of ethnographic, archaeological, visual, and forensic approaches, also acknowledges that in real life, migrants often circumnavigate areas to avoid detection, which will only add to the stress on their bodies.

Will Madison Cawthorn be brought down by ‘insurrection’? | New York Times

(Commentary by UCLA’s Harry Litman) Representative Madison Cawthorn has breezily dismissed a candidacy challenge filed by voters in his home state, North Carolina, seeking to bar him from re-election to the House of Representatives based on his role in the events of Jan. 6. The plaintiffs, a spokesman from the pro-Trump Republican’s office said, are “comically misinterpreting and twisting the 14th Amendment for political gain.” Mr. Cawthorn is being too quick to scoff.

What a dry January means for California’s drought | New York Times

January, typically one of the state’s wettest months, has proved unusually dry. And the odds now favor less-than-average rainfall through the rest of winter, said Daniel Swain, a climate scientist at the University of California, Los Angeles. “We’re definitely still in the drought in California, and we almost certainly will be in a drought over the rest of the year,” Swain told me.

Will Americans heed CDC’s travel warnings? | USA Today

Nina Harawa, a professor of epidemiology and medicine at the University of California, Los Angeles, agrees that it is “wisest not to travel,” but said she understands why people are traveling nearly two years into the pandemic. “There’s this strong desire for people to return to everyday life, and travel for many people is a part of that,” she said.

The 14 different kinds of headache | Health

But as far as what causes headaches goes, no one really knows: “We know a lot more than we did 20 years ago about what causes headaches,” says Charles Flippen, MD, associate professor of neurology at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA. “We know what areas of the brain are generating pain, but we don’t have the whole picture.”

Ohio among top states that people move from | Spectrum News 1

“This new data from United Van Lines is indicative of COVID-19’s impact on domestic migration patterns, with 2021 bringing an acceleration of moves to smaller, midsized towns and cities,” Michael A. Stoll, economist and professor in the Department of Public Policy at the University of California, Los Angeles, said. “We’re seeing this not only occur because of Americans’ desire to leave high density areas due to risk of infection, but also due to the transformation of how we’re able to work, with more flexibility to work remote.”

Segregated neighborhoods and risk of high blood pressure | HealthDay News

The new study “builds on the fact that where you live and who your neighbors are has an important effect on your health,” said Dr. Girish Kalra, a senior cardiology fellow at the University of California’s David Geffen School of Medicine in Los Angeles. Kalra co-wrote an editorial published concurrently with the study in which he points out that living in a racially segregated neighborhood is just one factor contributing to the significant health disparities found among racial and ethnic groups in the United States. (Also: Medical Xpress.)

Hermès sues Metabirkin NFT creator | Yahoo Finance

“Of course, today, things are different. And in this particular case, obviously Hermès is not happy. And it’s not surprising. A lot of brands try to police their trademarks pretty vociferously. But the bottom line is, art is art. And so at one level, what he’s doing is no different than what Warhol did. And fair use publicly does cover it,” said UCLA’s Kal Raustiala.

Scientist develop novel microscopic picoshell particles | Scienmag

UCLA bioengineers have created a new type of petri dish in the form of microscopic, permeable particles that can dramatically speed up research and development (R&D) timelines of biological products, such as fatty acids for biofuels. (UCLA’s Dino Di Carlo and Mark van Zee are quoted.)

Billionaires bankroll cell rejuvenation tech | Scientific American

To estimate a tissue or a cell’s age, Steve Horvath at the University of California, Los Angeles, developed an ‘epigenetic clock’—a means of estimating biological aging using DNA methylation from different cells and tissues.

Lifting the blood-donation ban on gay men | CNN

An analysis by the Williams Institute, a public policy research institute based at the University of California, Los Angeles School of Law, suggests that lifting the blood donation ban could increase the total annual blood supply by 2% to 4%, translating to 345,400 to 615,300 pints of blood annually.