While some concerns persist, Juan Matute of the UCLA Institute of Transportation Studies, who advocates for safe streets, believes self-driving vehicles are safer than human-driven ones based on personal experiences with Waymo. Manute pointed out that autonomous vehicles “help with some of the issues we have with distracted driving because an autonomous vehicle is never distracted.”

In particular, white nationalists have invoked the play ‘Julius Caesar’ to “emblematize America’s white Shakespearean-Roman inheritance,” Shakespeare scholar Arthur L. Little Jr., an associate professor at the University of California, Los Angeles, wrote in the introduction of a 2023 book he edited called “White People in Shakespeare.”

Chase Griffin, a quarterback at the University of California, Los Angeles, testified Thursday before a House subcommittee. He opposes the latest draft legislation on NIL, saying it “would deprive another generation of college athletes a proven and growing pathway to the American dream.” (Also: Higher Ed Dive.)

“One of the things that we’ve historically done with addiction is to try to get people off heroin and onto something else that feeds the addiction but is less toxic,” said Steve Cole, a professor of psychiatry and behavioral sciences at the UCLA School of Medicine. Cole wonders, then, what is the methadone equivalent for a broken heart? (UCLA’s Naomi Eisenberger is also quoted.)

“Making sure that your sleeping environment is conducive to sleep is important,” said Dr. Jennifer Martin, a professor of medicine at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA and immediate past president of the American Academy of Sleep Medicine. “And reach out to either a trusted health care professional or directly to a mental health professional if you notice that you’re struggling with seasonal depression.”