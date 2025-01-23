UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

Should we cut down all our eucalyptus and palm trees to be safer? Not all, but probably some, says Stephanie Pincetl, professor at the UCLA Institute of the Environment and Sustainability and founding director of the California Center for Sustainable Communities. She suggests they be planted in the less flammable urban core or in parks. “We don’t have to be draconian about this, but we have to be thoughtful,” she says. (Pincetl was also quoted in another Los Angeles Times story.)

Researchers warn that wildfires pose very different risks from more predictable events like sea-level rise and riverbank flooding. “Managed retreat is not necessarily an appropriate response to fire risk, nor is it the only alternative to wildfire-induced displacement,” Kathryn McConnell of Brown University and Liz Koslov of the University of California, Los Angeles, wrote in a study published last March.

“The Centers for Disease Control actually has a really good resource for this, about how to prepare yourself and your home for these severe, sort of cold winter storms … You want to make sure you have at least a month’s supply of medications, things like blood pressure medications, blood thinners if you’re on them,” said UCLA’s Dr. Akshay Syal.

“The work was worthwhile because what it did was essentially create a historical record, and essentially a massive compendium that chronicles January 6, what happened on that day and the actions of actors involved like Enrique Tarrio,” said UCLA’s Alexandra Minna Stern.

“The form is normal,” Rick Hasen, a UCLA law professor, said of Trump’s inaugural. “The substance is not.” Hasen said the pardons of those who tried to violently overturn the results of the 2020 election were particularly worrying.

Alex Wang, a law professor specializing in China’s environmental governance at the University of California, Los Angeles, said the withdrawal from the Paris Agreement would significantly harm global efforts, but the American absence would give China an opportunity to gain economic and political advantages through climate leadership. “At a critical time, this positions China to innovate and lead in climate governance,” he said.

Cecilia Menjívar, a professor of sociology at the University of California, Los Angeles, who specializes in immigration policy, said deportations could also have a direct impact on both the availability and cost of elder care and the labor market over time. “When employers don’t have enough workers to do the work, they have to shut down,” she said.

People often worry that if they don’t have a bowel movement every day, something must be wrong, said Dr. Folasade May, a gastroenterologist at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA. But it can be normal to go anywhere from three times per day to three times per week, she said.

Even a little exercise, especially if you increase the intensity, can improve your health. While ideally you should work out for longer than a few minutes at a time, there are still clear benefits of routinely elevating your heart rate, said Dr. Jeremy Swisher, a sports medicine physician at UCLA Health.