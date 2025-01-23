UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

“It’s so critical to help to connect them with those support systems that would help continue in their sobriety and healing journey,” Melissa Brymer, director of terrorism and disaster programs at the UCLA–Duke National Center for Child Traumatic Stress, told LAist.

(Commentary by UCLA’s Stuart Gabriel and Barney Hartman-Glaser) The destruction from Los Angeles’ extreme wildfires is unprecedented. Loss to property is estimated in excess of $250 billion and rising, making it the most expensive natural disaster in U.S. history. The process of rebuilding can never replace the losses suffered by so many. However, Los Angeles will rebuild — and it needs a rebuilding that is scaled to the magnitude of loss.

When natural disasters occur and a surge in demand follows, the government should encourage the offering of housing previously used as vacation homes or Airbnbs or left vacant as long-term rentals, said Shane Phillips, manager of the Randall Lewis Housing Initiative at the UCLA Lewis Center for Regional Policy Studies. (Also: UCLA’s Michael Lens was quoted by the Los Angeles Times.)

“When it comes to schools and hospitals, the thing that’s tricky to understand is the areas that are private — where immigration and customs enforcement would need a judicial warrant to get in — or public,” said UCLA’s Armada Armenta.

Jerry Kang, who was the founding vice chancellor for Equity, Diversity and Inclusion at the University of California, Los Angeles, likened his role to that of a gardener. Making sure all his plants flourish doesn’t mean watering them all equally, he said.