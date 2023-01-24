UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

What comes over people who disarm shooters? | ABC News

“Seeing somebody with a weapon and being certain that there is an immediate threat to one’s life, we all have pretty much the same response,” Dr. Emmanuel Maidenberg, a clinical professor of psychiatry at the University of California, Los Angeles, told ABC News. “It’s an activation of the physiological system and it’s one of the mechanisms that we all have built in that helps us to fight or escape from a danger. So, that’s universal for all of us.”

The Asian American suburbia of Monterey Park | NPR’s ‘All Things Considered’

“And so that’s why the immigrants and also Asian Americans — they are quite attracted to that area, both with the American cultural diversity and also with their own unique culture. Like, I myself — quite frequently, I go there to shop,” said UCLA’s Min Zhou (Zhou was interviewed. Zhou was also quoted in another NPR story.)

Talking to children about mass shootings | KABC-TV

So how can adults can get this conversation started? “This is a difficult kind of question that you and I are grappling with as adults,” said Dr. Jena Lee, the director of Emergency Pediatric Psychiatry at UCLA Health. Lee said though it may be challenging, it’s important for parents to start the conversation. “If it’s difficult for you to initiate, imagine how much more difficult it is for your child to initiate without that modeling,” said Lee.

Can gun safety laws help stop mass shootings? | PBS NewsHour

“Well, it is true that California’s gun laws do work. We have the lowest firearms mortality rate in the nation in California, far lower than the national average. However, we should recognize that California has restrictive gun laws only compared to other American states. Compared to the Western industrialized world, for instance, California has some of the loosest and most permissive laws in the world,” said UCLA’s Adam Winkler. (Winkler was interviewed. He was also quoted by Politico.)

Brazil’s president accuses Bolsonaro of genocide | Time

Susanna Hecht, director of the center for Brazilian studies at UCLA, notes it’s important to take into account Bolsonaro’s harmful rhetoric towards Indigenous people, including a statement from 1998 in which he said, “it’s a shame that the Brazilian cavalry hasn’t been as efficient as the Americans, who exterminated the Indians.” “You can have a genocidal policy that has the effect of destroying a population without necessarily … sticking them … into a gas chamber,” Hecht says.

The psychologically taxing work of content moderators | KQED-FM’s ‘Forum’

How is it different working as a content moderator directly for a social media company, perhaps based here in the U.S., and working for a subcontractor? “Well, it’s always a difficult job, no matter the circumstance, but the material conditions of the work vary to a great degree depending on where you’re working, what part of the world you’re working in and what the nature of your employment is … Firms that outsource are not doing it just to find an appropriate labor pool; they are doing so, frankly, just to find the cheapest labor possible,” said UCLA’s Sarah Roberts. (Roberts was interviewed — approx. 1:00 mark).

Using biomarkers to predict a patient’s response to antidepressants | STAT

Prospective studies … take a lot of resources and cost a lot of money. Not every physician has access to an MRI machine, and it’s unclear whether every insurance company would cover the high cost of the scans. “A lot of decision-making about treatment is driven by economics,” said Andrew Leuchter, a physician and mood disorders researcher at the University of California, Los Angeles, who focuses on treatment-resistant depression.

Reproducing space gravity inside a tiny glass ball | Scienmag

The UCLA researchers effectively reproduced the type of gravity that exists on or near stars and other planets inside of a glass sphere measuring 3 centimeters in diameter (about 1.2 inches). To do so, they used sound waves to create a spherical gravitational field and generate plasma convection — a process in which gas cools as it nears the surface of a body and then reheats and rises again as it nears the core — creating a fluid current that in turn generates a magnetic current. (UCLA’s Seth Putterman and John Koulakis were quoted. Also: ScienceDaily.)