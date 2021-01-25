UCLA In the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription to view. See more UCLA In the News.

“I think that L.A. was extremely vulnerable and has been vulnerable all along,” said Anne Rimoin, an epidemiologist and professor at the University of California, Los Angeles’s Fielding School of Public Health. “L.A. is extremely large and it’s extremely complex. There is a lot of overcrowding and I think that is very critical to thinking about how the virus spreads.” (Rimoin was also quoted by Wired.)

Peerspace, a commercial space rental platform (think Airbnb for events and parties) said it is already seeing bookings for its 20,000 locations around the United States, starting in late May. (Jerry Nickelsburg, the director of the UCLA Anderson Forecast, which issues economic predictions at the opening of each year, said it is “a regulatory question, how soon will those kinds of larger event spaces become available.”)

During her pregnancy, UCLA Health oncology nurse Courtney Dyke has closely followed information about COVID-19. “As a pregnant mother, especially since this is my first child, you know, you’re paranoid about every decision you make,” said Dyke. After much thought, Dyke decided to receive the Pfizer vaccine at 11 weeks into her pregnancy. … Dr. Yalda Afshar, an assistant professor of obstetrics and gynecology at UCLA, said women are given a dilemma when it comes to the COVID-19 vaccine. “We don’t have data — [women] weren’t included in the trials, but then we’re balancing the best evidence that we have,” Afshar said.

“What we would call exposures to the virus are really heightened for the most vulnerable communities, with limited resources,” said Chandra Ford, the director of the Center for the Study of Racism, Social Justice & Health at UCLA. (UCLA’s Anne Rimoin was also quoted.)

Dr. Jody Heymann, director of the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health’s WORLD Policy Analysis Center, says the U.S. lacks measures that many other United Nations countries have, such as national paid sick leave, adequate unemployment insurance and income for those who lose work during shutdowns. “With strong and effective federal action ... states can act more rapidly and decisively without the trade-off being such a high toll,” Heymann says.

The increases in wildfire size and intensity over the last few years have been unprecedented, said Alex Hall, director of the Center for Climate Science at UCLA, and a warming climate doesn’t bode well for wildfire risk. “The fuels are drier, the winds are hotter when they blow, fanning the flames. Conditions that lead to fire are more likely when temperatures are warmer.”

Dr. Daniel Swain is a climate scientist in the Institute of the Environment and Sustainability at the University of California, Los Angeles. “The biggest concern regarding these incoming storms is the potential for intense rainfall rates in places that have recently [in 2020] experienced large and intense wildfires,” Swain told CBS News. “The risk of flash flooding and debris flows in areas that were burned at a high intensity goes up pretty dramatically, since these areas can be denuded of vegetation.” (Swain was also quoted by the Santa Cruz Sentinel.)

A UCLA study published today shows that Californians who are forced to move for cost-related reasons are “significantly’’ more likely to report that they had unmet medical needs, suggesting that coronavirus-related evictions will put the health of many Californians at risk. … “Our results suggest efforts may be needed not only to ensure health care delivery to people who have had to move because of unaffordable housing, but also to prevent cost-related moves in the first place,’’ said Frederick Zimmerman, UCLA Fielding School of Public Health professor of health policy and management and senior author of the study. (UCLA’s Dr. Katherine Chen was also quoted and UCLA’s Dr. Joann Elmore was cited. Also: MyNewsLA and KPCC-FM.)

Another project, Tahrir Documents, is an online archive of leaflets, public letters, manifestos, poetry and other ephemera originally collected from Tahrir Square by a group of American students who were in Cairo studying Arabic when the revolution erupted. Now hosted by the library of the University of California, Los Angeles, the collection is a kaleidoscopic cross-section of the political discourse of the 2011 uprising.

“The observation [of the oddly patterned zebras] led me to wonder: Is part of the reason that I’m seeing so many is because this population is inbred?” says [Brenda] Larison, who studies the evolution of zebra stripes at the University of California, Los Angeles.

UCLA legal ethics professor Scott L. Cummings said a lawyer facing such accusations would most likely land in a small firm or organization that’s “part of the Trump faction of the conservative movement.”

“They should talk to their kids about it, because this is American history. I think that we have to make sure that the message is age-appropriate, because what it will sound like to a six-year-old is going to be very different [for] a sixteen-year-old. But we can’t avoid the ugliness that happened on January 6,” said UCLA’s Tyrone Howard.