UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

California gun laws face constant challenges | Washington Post

The gun that the attacker was wielding when he went to a second dance studio appeared to be outfitted with a suppressor, said Adam Winkler, a professor at UCLA School of Law and an expert on the Second Amendment who reviewed a screenshot of security footage from that location. “You couldn’t buy that in California and couldn’t lawfully modify your weapon in that way,” Winkler said.

Mass shooting in Half Moon Bay | San Francisco Chronicle

“California has the strictest gun laws in the nation — which is a short way of saying that California has some of the most permissive and loosest gun laws in the civilized world,” [UCLA’s Adam] Winkler said. “If you compare California to Texas and Mississippi, yes, California has more restrictive gun laws than those states. If you compare California to England, France, Japan, or South Korea, California has some of the loosest gun laws in the entire world.”

Shooting shatters safe place for older Asian American immigrants | Los Angeles Times

“Lots of immigrant communities — Chinese, Vietnamese, Filipino — have ballroom dance studios,” said Carolina San Juan, director of graduate mentoring for the academic advancement program at UCLA, who did her master’s thesis on Filipino American ballroom dancers. “It’s ours, ballroom dancing belongs to us, and when I say us, I mean all immigrants. Lots of immigrant communities, not just Asians.”

Posts falsely claim electrically charged rocks found in Congo | Associated Press

Naturally occurring rocks typically lack all the components required to operate as batteries, such as both positive and negative electrodes, said Yuzhang Li, an assistant professor of chemical and biomolecular engineering at the University of California, Los Angeles. “I don’t think there’s any new physics being discovered here,” Li said. “I would doubt that the rock alone is generating some kind of voltage.”

COVID is no longer a public health emergency | Time

UCLA researchers who examined Los Angeles County Public Hospital data discovered that over two-thirds of official COVID-19 hospitalizations since January 2022 were actually “with” rather than “for” the disease.

City Council expands tenant protections | KCRW-FM’s ‘Greater LA’

During the pandemic, “landlords could file evictions for pretty much any reason in courts, but because of the [pandemic] tenant protections, tenants did have defenses against those evictions,” says Kyle Nelson, a postdoctoral fellow who studies housing at UCLA. (Nelson was interviewed.)

‘Black Panther’ actor calls out Hollywood colorism | Axios

Latinos account for nearly 19% of the U.S. population, but represented about 7% of film leads in 2021, according to the annual Hollywood Diversity Report by the UCLA College of Social Sciences.

Detained immigrant minors at the border | The Hill

(Commentary co-written by UCLA’s Roya Ijadi-Maghsoodi) Unaccompanied children who cross the U.S. border seeking safety and asylum are placed in the custody of the Department of Health and Human Services’ Office of Refugee Resettlement. As of December, 10,775 children were in ORR custody awaiting placements with relatives or foster families and the processing of their immigration cases.

Breast cancer risk factor women often overlook | NBC’s ‘Today’

Having dense breasts is not something a person can see or feel — it’s different from having a lumpy breast, [UCLA’s Dr. Deanna] Attai said — rather, it’s determined by a mammogram.

Tracking marine species with simplified DNA test | KPCC-FM

Researchers at UCLA have discovered a way to identify what species are in a spot in the ocean by collecting just one liter of water and finding traces of DNA that were shed by different animals. Zachary Gold is one of the researchers. “We can understand how our coastal and urban marine life are doing and really get a finger on the pulse in a much better way of how our ecosystems are doing, and how they’re responding to climate change, and how they’re responding to pollution, and how they’re responding to urbanization,” Gold said.