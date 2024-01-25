UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

A new study by the Williams Institute at UCLA School of Law finds that there are 211,000 Latinx LGBTQ+ immigrants in California, including 68,800 who do not have Green Cards. An estimated 85% of immigrants without Green Cards are undocumented. (UCLA’s Rubeen Guardado and Kerith Conron were quoted.)

Just 20 years ago, “in the early 2000s, the idea of offering this benefit was considered political suicide for both Democrats and Republicans,” said Arturo Vargas Bustamante, faculty research director at the UCLA Latino Policy and Politics Institute.

(Commentary by UCLA’s David Myers) When feckless agitators accuse Derek Penslar of antisemitism, you know that something has gone way off the rails. We should be clear: What they are attacking is not just an eminent scholar, but more broadly, the American university as the site of expertise and critical thinking.

(Commentary by UCLA’s Richard Hasen) Last election, I warned of an “election meltdown” and a country that was not prepared for a litany of ills — foreign interference, spikes in misinformation, attempts at election subversion and more. This time around, however, I have a different outlook: Those threats are still there but this time we are aware and we are better prepared. (Hasen was quoted in another Politico story.)

For Ohio residents, that means that only transgender minors who have already begun transition care treatments will be able to receive them. According to a report published in 2022 by the Williams Institute at the UCLA law school, there were about 8,500 children in the state from ages 13 to 17 who identified as transgender, while about 46,500 adults identified as such.

A May 2023 report from the University of California, Los Angeles, found support services for foster youth help bridge their unique needs through advising, educational and social programming, and case management. However, the report found there are still opportunities to improve financial support and success measures to help these students.