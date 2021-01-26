UCLA In the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription to view. See more UCLA In the News.

Lesser known is the story behind one of his paintings, “Mondaine’s Market.” The work hangs in the Hammer Museum in Westwood as part of the “Made in L.A.” biennial. But it nearly didn’t make it there. … Hammer curators Lauren Mackler and Myriam Ben Salah first approached Mr. Wash about inclusion in the exhibition in 2019.

After Harmon marked one year off treatment, Heather ran into Marla Knoll, a social worker at UCLA Mattel Children’s Hospital. … It was then that Knoll connected the Jones family to The Change Reaction. (UCLA’s Chelsea Tom was quoted.)

“There’s the isolation and then also the dual terror of how this disease has just torn through nursing homes,” [said] Manuel Eskildsen, a clinical associate professor at the [David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA] who treats older patients. “I think everybody’s scared right now. But it’s even scarier to know you’re in the absolute most vulnerable group and you can’t get away from it.”

“I think that the early action taken by L.A. County as cases began to rise has blunted the magnitude of this tsunami that we experienced. It would have been even worse had some of these measures not been taken early on,” said Dr. Robert Kim-Farley, medical epidemiologist and infectious diseases expert at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health, and a former health official with L.A. County. (Kim-Farley was also quoted by Fox News.)

“There were many things we were surprised to see as the rollout continued, but one of those was vaccine hesitancy in health worker population.” said Dr. Daniel Turner-Llloveras, an assistant professor at UCLA’s Geffen School of Medicine and founder of SaludConTech. “That caught us by surprise. In some areas of L.A. County, the data showed that 20 to 40% of healthcare workers, broadly across different levels, were requesting to wait to receive that first vaccine.”

If you have COVID-19, it’s best to distance yourself from others in your home as much as possible. “Ideally you’re in a separate room with a separate bathroom. You’re not sharing towels or dishes or anything like that,” Timothy Brewer, M.D., M.P.H., professor of medicine and epidemiology at UCLA, tells SELF.

Bill Gelbart, a physical-chemist-turned-virologist at the University of California, Los Angeles, said it was this astounding buildability that drew him to viruses 20 years ago — an unexpected midcareer transition.

Dr. Fola May, a health equity researcher at the UCLA Kaiser Permanente Center for Health Equity, said she would expect health care workers to be the most informed and the least hesitant about science. May fears this could be indicative of bigger racial gaps when the vaccine becomes widely available.

Hiroshi Motomura, a professor of immigration law and policy at the University of California at Los Angeles School of Law, called the agreements “a very unusual, last-minute sort of thing” and said they raise questions about how an administration can tie the hands of its successor. He believes a deportation moratorium was within a president’s power.

“I think the fact that it’s been lifted is really a sign that we’re seeing some positive data coming out. That we have lower daily case count, hospitalizations are down. But as Dr. Ferrer said, we are far from out of the woods. So I think we need to take this as a good sign we’re moving in the right direction, but we just can’t let our guard down,” said UCLA’s Anne Rimoin (approx. 17:22 mark). Rimoin was also interviewed by KQED-FM’s “The California Report” and KNBC-TV (approx. 1:10 mark).

Yet as Fang’s Wuhan diary was translated into multiple languages, official media “suddenly started portraying her as a villain; it all happened very fast,” said [Michael] Berry, who teaches contemporary Chinese cultural studies at the University of California-Los Angeles.

This kind of dramatic shift from fire to fire hose is something California is already used to. But the tick-tock between extremes — or what [UCLA] climate researcher Daniel Swain calls “precipitation whiplash” — will only become more exaggerated as the climate crisis plays out, now and in the near future.

A study led by researchers at the UCLA Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center found shortening a traditional 45-day course of radiation to a five-day course delivered in larger doses is safe and as effective as conventional radiation for men with high-risk forms of prostate cancer. (Also: Scienmag.)

“There must be conscious awareness either that the statements were false, or at least likely false,” said Eugene Volokh, a professor and defamation expert at the University of California, Los Angeles School of Law.