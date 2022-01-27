UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

UCLA launches food studies institute | Los Angeles Times

Fighting misinformation and delving into the far-reaching topic of food is partially why UCLA is launching a food institute, and it has just hired the nation’s first endowed, food-focused university librarian in the process. On Monday, the university announced the establishment of the UCLA Rothman Family Institute for Food Studies, which will serve as the school’s umbrella organization for an already substantial schedule of food courses and programs including food law, meal prep, nutrition, and science pertaining to food. (UCLA’s Ginny Steel, Wendelin Slusser and Amy Rowat are quoted.)

Why isn’t L.A.’s iconic skyline closer to the beach? | Los Angeles Times

The Spanish founded the pueblo of Los Angeles in 1781. They constructed a plaza, church and other buildings on a site that was adjacent to a Tongva community, said Eric Avila, a professor of history, Chicano studies and urban planning at the University of California, Los Angeles. “By establishing the plaza there, the Spanish were trying to maximize their control over the Indigenous population,” said Avila.

Male stars and full-frontal nudity | Wall Street Journal

The latest wave of nude scenes has put male actors under the same kinds of pressure to appear naked that women actors often face. And there are the attendant body image issues. “Everybody is sexually objectified, and that weirdly registers as equality today,” says Juliet Williams, a professor of gender studies at the University of California, Los Angeles.

Why does alcohol mess with my sleep? | New York Times

“You pay for it in the second half of the night,” said Dr. Jennifer Martin, a psychologist and professor of medicine at the University of California, Los Angeles. Alcohol is “initially sedating, but as it’s metabolized, it’s very activating.”

In California, stop building in the path of fire | New York Times

“We’re at a kind of inflection point between the legacy of the 20th century and the imperatives of the 21st century,” said Stephanie Pincetl, director of the California Center for Sustainable Communities at U.C.L.A. “No, you can’t just develop whatever you want to because you want to — that’s over. There’s no accountability in that over the long term.”

Voting rights legislation failed. What now? | Washington Post

“There is a saying that those who don’t know their history are bound to repeat it,” Kim Crenshaw, a law professor at the University of California at Los Angeles, said during the town hall. “That is the point of attacking critical race theory — to take away our history so you can’t see the connection between suppression of our voting, suppression of our protest and suppression of our knowledge.”

How life in the furnace-like ‘deep biosphere’ thrives | Gizmodo

High metabolic rates make life possible for microorganisms living in sediments buried deep beneath the seafloor, according to new research published in Nature Communications. The study, led by marine geomicrobiologist Tina Treude from the University of California Los Angeles, casts subsurface microbes in a new light, showing some of them to be surprisingly active and capable of thriving in deep and hot conditions. (Treude is quoted. Also: New Scientist and Scienmag.)

Student debt cancellation is in Black people’s hands | The Grio

(Commentary co-written by UCLA’s Carl Romer) Racism doesn’t always show up with tiki torches and epithets; more often it manifests as disregard. Black voters ostensibly matter during political campaigns, but once in office, more often than not, politicians devalue the Black labor, input and demands that propelled them to victory. Democratic politicians, in particular, owe a political debt to Black voters.

Difference between panic attacks, heart attacks | Good Housekeeping

A heart attack occurs when an area of your heart doesn’t get the blood supply it needs to stay healthy, says Karol Watson, M.D., Professor of Medicine/Cardiology at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA. Deprived of blood for any length of time, that area of your heart muscle gets weaker and eventually dies. And unlike your abs when you slack off your crunches, the heart muscle cannot come back, although other areas of your heart may be able to compensate, she says.

What shortened COVID quarantine times mean | Long Beach Business Journal

“I’m actually concerned that there may be more transmission,” said Dr. Timothy Brewer, a UCLA professor of medicine and epidemiology. “So among the recommendations is reduced amount of [quarantine] time for asymptomatic individuals, but given the data to show that omicron is more likely to cause asymptomatic infection, that means there will be more people out there potentially capable of spreading this virus to others. And while most people will have mild to moderate disease, some people will be very seriously affected.”

How to break the college stay-near-home bubble | Inside Higher Ed

Moving across the country was hugely influential for me, but data from the Higher Education Research Institute (HERI) at the University of California, Los Angeles, shows that over the past two decades, students have become less interested in moving appreciably away from home.

Webb Space Telescope and cosmology’s deepest mysteries | Scientific American

Yet he is particularly hopeful that JWST could help settle one of the biggest controversies in modern astronomy: the dispute about the expansion rate of the universe. “If you try to measure the current expansion rate, well, there’s a variety of techniques that people use, and they tend to get a certain number,” says Tommaso Treu, an astrophysicist at the University of California, Los Angeles. “And it turns out that those numbers don’t match.”

The latest on the pandemic | KPCC-FM’s “AirTalk”

Pfizer has begun testing an omicron-matched COVID-19 vaccine in adults … “I know it’s something we’ve talked about before, here on the show, about making these variant-specific vaccines. This is the first time it seems to be actually moving forward in clinical trials. So it’ll be really interesting to see what they find,” said UCLA’s Dr. Paul Adamson (approx. 1:35 mark).

Vaccine requirements for transplant candidates | KNX-FM

A man that badly needs a heart transplant … is no longer eligible for the transplant because he’s not vaccinated against COVID. The family’s upset about it, but the hospital says it’s a requirement … “It’s one side of the spectrum. There’s the issue of individual rights versus the right of the community, rights of health care workers. And self-protection. So, it falls into that category of problems,” said UCLA’s Dr. Peter Katona (approx. 6:00 mark).