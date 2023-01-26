UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

Where is the GOP on gun-control legislation? | Los Angeles Times

UCLA law professor Adam Winkler, who specializes in gun law, winces whenever politicians and pundits crow about California’s tough gun restrictions. “We need to stop saying things like, ‘California has strict gun laws,’” he says. “That’s only in comparison to Texas and Mississippi. Compared to England, Japan and France, California has among the loosest firearms restrictions in the world. We don’t have incredibly strict gun laws.” (Winkler was also interviewed about gun safety laws on KPCC-FM’s “AirTalk.”)

6-year-old who shot teacher may have had made threats | Washington Post

Ron Avi Astor, a professor at the University of California at Los Angeles who studies school safety, said that a gun or other weapon often is discovered at school because a student showed a classmate or told someone.

L.A. County extends eviction moratorium by 2 months | Los Angeles Times

Countywide eviction filings surged in 2022 after remaining far below pre-pandemic levels through 2021. The number of eviction filings countywide in November and December outpaced or roughly equaled the number of filings during those same months in 2018 and 2019, according to L.A. County Superior Court records compiled by Kyle Nelson, a postdoctoral researcher at UCLA who has tracked them during the pandemic.

How to see and help tiny blue butterflies in L.A. | Los Angeles Times

For the Palos Verdes blue, the adults take flight roughly between late January to early May, while the El Segundo blue does so from around June to early September, according to UCLA’s Biodiversity Atlas of Los Angeles.

An artist who blends secular and sacred (with sequins) | New York Times

This March a career survey, “Myrlande Constant: The Work of Radiance,” will open at the Fowler Museum in Los Angeles. The Fowler exhibition’s co-curators, Katherine Smith and Jerry Philogene, emphasized in a joint interview how Constant brought Vodou drapo out of the strictly ritual or ethnographic realm and turned it into a dynamic and sophisticated form of contemporary art, while also affirming women’s work in a typically male field.

Bolsonaro backers claim Brazil election was stolen | NPR

Bolsonaro came to Florida on Dec. 30, two days before he was supposed to hand over the presidential sash signifying the peaceful transition of power to the rival who had recently defeated him, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. “He really just doesn’t like Lula and did not want to hand the presidential sash over to him at the inauguration.” says Bryan Pitts, assistant director at UCLA’s Latin American Institute.

China’s growing share of world’s seaports | Barron’s

(Commentary co-written by UCLA’s Christopher Tang) China’s growing influence over the world’s seaports is a geopolitical risk hidden in plain sight. Chinese companies own or operate terminals in 96 ports in 53 countries according to research by Isaac B. Kardon and Wendy Leutert. This economic influence gives China significant political power. But there are steps the Biden administration can take to reduce the security concerns.

Is anti-obesity drug Wegovy safe for extended use? | NBC’s ‘Today’

Is this really safe to take long-term? When TODAY.com posed that question to doctors, some said they were “absolutely” comfortable prescribing Wegovy knowing a patient might take it for years, while others had “major concerns” … Dr. Zhaoping Li, professor of medicine and chief of the division of clinical nutrition at the University of California, Los Angeles, says more long-term data is needed about Wegovy.

Shootings heighten immigrants’ fears of gun violence | Reuters

As many as 32% of Asian immigrants and 23% of Latino immigrants in California say they are “very worried” about becoming victims of gun violence in their adopted home — three times the level of fear reported by people born in the United States, according to data gathered by the University of California, Los Angeles, and shared with Reuters.

Childhood autism diagnosis is getting better, to a point | HealthDay News

Both the New York/New Jersey metro area and the recent CDC report reflect an uptick in autism, said Emily Hotez, a developmental psychologist and assistant professor with the University of California, Los Angeles David Geffen School of Medicine.

Google sued over anticompetitive ad practices | KPCC-FM’s ‘AirTalk’

“I think that we have to be careful when big antitrust cases are brought that seek to break up companies or force them to spin out business units. These cases are hard to win and sometimes they backfire on the government,” said UCLA’s Alex Alben (approx. 7:40 mark).

Meet a green energy futurist | KCBS-TV

Inside UCLA’s Samueli School of Engineering, Dr. Rajit Gadh is director of the Smart Grid Energy Resource Center. To reduce our reliance on oil and gas, Rajit and his students are working to update the way power is stored and exchanged. (Gadh was interviewed.)