Respiratory distress is most often seen in premature babies whose lungs aren’t fully developed, says Karin Nielsen, the study’s senior author and a professor of pediatrics who specializes in infectious diseases at the David Geffen School of Medicine at the University of California, Los Angeles. In this study, however, even full-term infants were more likely to develop breathing problems if their mother had COVID while pregnant. (Also: Axios and Salon.)

“Over the past few months, we’ve seen an increasing number of patients that are coming in with this cough that lingers after these viral infections … A lot of people at work are getting concerned, like is this contagious or not? So it’s definitely been on the rise over the past few months,” said UCLA’s Dr. Reza Ronaghi.

“Social media provides an additional form of civic engagement,” said Chris Zepeda-Millán, chair of Labor Studies at UCLA. “Some people might not be comfortable in crowds, but we have to ask ourselves, does that mean they shouldn’t participate at all in public dialogue and politics?”

Lia Haberman teaches influencer marketing at UCLA Extension, and says that half of all Gen-Z respondents to a recent survey report that they want to be influencers. “This is now like a viable career path that they want to pursue,” she says. Haberman notes, “This year, it’s the first time that influencer marketing spend has outpaced ad spend, [meaning] brands are seeing influencers as a better way to advertise their product than running a Facebook ad, or running an Instagram ad, for example.”

Walking meetings, while a relatively niche concept, encourage more movement throughout the workday, says Burton Cowgill, an adjunct associate professor of health policy and management at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health. However, these types of culture changes require buy-in from leadership, Cowgill says, to encourage less sedentary behavior.

Deepak Rajagopal, an energy economist at UCLA’s Institute of Environment and Sustainability, said it’s no surprise that consumers balked at going solar after the reimbursement rate changed from what he called the “generous” system. He said the higher payments were a burden on people who don’t have solar.

“If the public institutions want to attract quality candidates, they have to, you know, maybe not match what if a private institution is doing but at least be in the ballpark,” said UCLA’s Chris Tilly.

A persistent cough after a respiratory virus is often a “sign of a lingering inflammatory response to that initial illness,” said Russell Buhr, a pulmonary and critical care medicine physician at UCLA Health in Los Angeles. Consult a doctor for coughs that last more than a few weeks.