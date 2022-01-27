UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

L.A. businesses and customer vaccination rules | Los Angeles Times

Yet more than three months after the council cast its vote, L.A. had not cited any businesses for violating those rules … In public health, “we don’t try to force people to do things — we try to encourage people and educate people to do what we believe is best for their health,” said Dr. Timothy Brewer, a UCLA professor of medicine and epidemiology. “We’re used to relying on education and persuasion rather than enforcement.” But “if everyone was aware there was no enforcement” of the city rules, Brewer said, “it’s certainly possible that compliance would drop.”

Omicron is loosening its hold. What’s next? | New York Times

“This is a choose-your-own-adventure story, and the ending is not written yet,” said Anne Rimoin, an epidemiologist at the University of California, Los Angeles. “Nobody is going to be able to tell us what will happen.” (Rimoin was also interviewed about COVID tests by KPCC-FM – approx. 2:00 mark.)

Charles Ray is pushing sculpture to its limit | New York Times

Ray moved west in 1981 to teach at the University of California, Los Angeles. Chris Burden was already there, but Ray’s arrival initiated a turnover in the faculty that affirmed Los Angeles (unlike New York) as a city where schools formed the core of the artistic scene. It’s hard to overstate the artistic firepower that would soon assemble in U.C.L.A.’s faculty lounge: Mike Kelley, Nancy Rubins, Paul McCarthy, Lari Pittman, Barbara Kruger, James Welling, John Baldessari and Catherine Opie all became Ray’s colleagues. (Ray is quoted.)

Demand for private security soars among L.A.’s wealthy | The Wrap

While the 397 homicides recorded last year are the highest the city has seen since 2006, the figures are still far below what the city experienced in the mid-1980s and ’90s, when homicides climbed as high as 1,100 or 1,200 per year, according to Jorja Leap, professor at the UCLA Luskin School of Public Affairs. Leap also stressed that violent crime still tends to occur in poorer neighborhoods rather than in affluent ones.

How to store your at-home COVID tests | NBC’s “Today”

But, ultimately, both hot and cold temperatures can affect how well the tests work in sometimes unpredictable ways, Omai Garner, associate clinical professor and director of clinical microbiology at UCLA Health, told TODAY. (Garner is also quoted about COVID tests by Scientific American.)