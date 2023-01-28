UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

How can we get justice for Tyre Nichols and others? | Los Angeles Times

(Commentary by UCLA’s Joanna Schwartz) Reports of people beaten and killed by police have periodically put the failures of our criminal justice system on the front pages of newspapers. In response, legislative committees have held hearings. Reports have been issued, documenting racist policing, unlawful arrests and excessive force. Reforms have been put into place. Then, invariably, the country’s attention has been drawn elsewhere and the conversation has gone quiet.

Native Americans and ‘deaths of despair’ | Los Angeles Times

(Commentary co-written by UCLA’s Joseph Friedman and Helena Hansen) In 2015, two economists introduced a social theory that would become one of the most famous of the era: deaths of despair. They speculated that rising rates of deaths among white Americans shared a common cause: rising despair and unemployment in areas such as the Rust Belt … The case that white suffering was unique depended on the exclusion of data representing Native Americans. (Friedman was interviewed by NPR’s “Morning Edition” and his research was featured by Medical Xpress and Scienmag.)

Storms could set stage for dangerous wildfire season | CNN

More important than the amount of moisture in the ground right now is what’s there at the end of winter, said Daniel Swain, a climate scientist at the University of California, Los Angeles. “What’s concerning is that now, in a warming climate, even in some of the wet years, we’re seeing significant or even elevated severe fire activity because of how dry and warm it gets in the intervening months,” Swain told CNN.

FDA eases blood donor restrictions on gay, bisexual men | Axios

If the FDA lifts the three-month deferral period, the annual blood supply would increase by 2% to 4% annually, according to the Williams Institute, a research center at the UCLA School of Law.

Key decisions for next California Community Colleges chancellor | EdSource

“This moment in time is unique. We’re starting to emerge from a pandemic, but clearly the world has changed. The world of higher ed has changed,” said Cecilia Rios-Aguilar, an associate dean at UCLA’s Graduate School of Education and Information Studies. “We need a strong voice that will help remind state leaders and policymakers and people across higher education in California what the community colleges are and what they do. They’re the veins of America at this moment. If you think of any challenge, community colleges can help.”

How to cultivate moral resilience | Psychology Today

Matthew Lieberman, director of UCLA’s social cognitive neuroscience lab, suggests that humans’ need for connection is even more basic than food and shelter and is the primary motivation of a person’s behavior.