With a $3.65-million grant and a trove of Los Angeles Police records dating back decades, scholars at UCLA have launched a new archival project aimed at independently preserving and dissecting the history of mass incarceration in L.A. … “This is an example of community control over policing. We are taking control over the archive of what happened, and we will be curating what gets released and how, and we will be describing it, filling it with meaning,” [UCLA’s Kelly] Lytle Hernández said. (UCLA’s Karen Umemoto and Marques Vestal were also quoted.)

A longtime educator in Los Angeles has been named one of three honorary captains for upcoming Super Bowl LV. Trimaine Davis is a retention coordinator for the VIP Scholars program at UCLA. … During the pandemic, Davis worked to get laptops, tablets and internet access for students across Los Angeles. “The work that we do at UCLA, there’s a high focus on first generation college going students, and also students of color,” Davis told CTM.

Mirroring a national trend, 45% of California youth between the ages of 12 and 17 report having recently struggled with mental health issues, with nearly a third of them experiencing serious psychological distress that could interfere with their academic and social functioning, the UCLA Center for Health Policy Research reported Wednesday. (UCLA’s D. Imelda Padilla-Frausto was quoted.)

Such activism is important, said UCLA education Professor Tyrone Howard, associate head for equity, diversity and inclusion, but it requires a balancing act. Howard said political support exists for symbolic and real change around racial justice, given the spring protests, but these discussions are happening amid a pandemic, which must be addressed.

“We’ve talked about this before, when we were thinking about the early stages of this pandemic. And I think, if anything, we can say here that an infection anywhere is an infection everywhere today,” said UCLA’s Anne Rimoin (approx. 1:20 mark). Rimoin was also interviewed on NBC Nightly News.

Dr. Karin Michels, chair of epidemiology at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health, said the lower numbers in L.A. after the virus infected 1 in 8 county residents likely mirror what happened after New York City’s surge: People got very scared and changed their behavior. “People are beginning to understand we really need to get our act together in L.A., so that helps,” she said.

More information is coming out about the allergic reactions that have occurred with COVID vaccines, says Tara Vijayan, MD, an infectious disease specialist and assistant professor of medicine at the UCLA David Geffen School of Medicine.

(Commentary co-written by UCLA’s Samson Munn) The survivors know the story as they lived it; we, their children and grandchildren, as we heard it from them; historians, as they have documented it. But those in charge of the museum know it only from the outside, through the prism of Polish political agendas.

“I consider this new result much more significant because these chronic patients were much less likely to recover spontaneously than the acute patient we treated in 2016 — and any recovery typically occurs slowly over several months and more typically years, not over days and weeks, as we show,” said [Martin] Monti, a UCLA professor of professor of psychology and neurosurgery and co-senior author of the new paper. “It’s very unlikely that our findings are simply due to spontaneous recovery.” (Also: Scienmag.)

“Have we not learned anything?” said Marcia Santini, a nurse at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), medical center, who was infected and hospitalized with Covid-19 last month. “A fireman doesn’t put out half of a fire and hope the rest goes out on its own. Our numbers will shoot back up again and we’ll just keep infecting each other.” (UCLA’s Dr. Peter Katona and Anne Rimoin are also quoted.)

Ninez Ponce, director of UCLA’s Center for Health Policy Research, says California’s tracking system is better than most states. “Generally speaking, it’s done a good job for the population as a whole, and for major ethnic racial groups,” she said. There have been some hiccups, including a glitch over the summer that resulted in a substantial undercount in COVID-19 cases. But Ponce says the data by and large has been reliable.