NFL, Lunar New Year pose COVID challenges in California | Los Angeles Times

“You’re just going to have to make your own decision as to where you lie on this continuum of risk versus benefit: the risk of potentially coming down with COVID, the benefit of being together as a family — you have to decide where you are on that risk-benefit curve,” [UCLA’s Dr. Robert] Kim-Farley said.

Helping owls stay in their new homes | New York Times

The idea of transplants has long created something of a quandary for experts in the field of ecology, said Dan Blumstein, a professor at the University of California, Los Angeles, who was not involved in the study. “There’s been this assumption that if endangered animals are just moved elsewhere they are going to be fine, but that’s clearly not always true,” he said. “Experiments like this are essential for figuring out what works and what does not.”

Omicron driving Delta into ground | The Atlantic

The global portrait’s a bit patchier, but by and large, “Delta won’t be able to compete,” Karthik Gangavarapu, a computational biologist at UCLA, told me. “My suspicion is that Omicron will take over.”

‘No hint of rain’ for California | SFGate

“Ensembles have now trended even drier for early-mid Feb, so it’s now looking like this won’t represent a meaningful pattern change for CA,” Daniel Swain, a climate scientist at UCLA, wrote on Twitter. “Probably cooler for few days w/perhaps a few showers (especially Sierra), but no hydrologically significant precip on horizon.”

How we talk about climate change | New York Times

“Our future depends on getting the tone right,” Daniel Blumstein, a professor at UCLA’s Institute of Environment and Sustainability, said. He added that the goal should be to eliminate as many carbon-producing energy sources as possible and replace them with carbon-free ones. “While there may be a transition that requires some carbon-intensive energy sources,” Blumstein said, “the word ‘out’ connotes a future where coal has no substantial role, where the word ‘down’ implies we just want to reduce it a bit.”

‘Fully vaccinated?’ ‘Up-to-date?’ Confusion over messaging | Daily Beast

“Approximately 26 percent of the adult U.S. population remains unvaccinated despite recommendations to the contrary,” said Dr. Timothy Brewer, a professor of epidemiology at UCLA’s Fielding School of Public Health and of Medicine. “It is unlikely that changing the definition of what constitutes ‘fully vaccinated’ will do much to affect this number.” (Brewer was also interviewed about COVID-19 by KPCC-FM’s “AirTalk.”)

What to do when stock market gets crazy | Wall Street Journal

“Our distant future selves feel like different people from who we are now,” says Hal Hershfield, a behavioral scientist at the University of California, Los Angeles, who studies how time affects people’s decisions. “It can become especially difficult to keep those distant selves in mind when there’s so many emotions in the present — in the form of temptation or fear.”

Fast food workers struggle through pandemic | Teen Vogue

An early January study released by UCLA’s Labor Center, commissioned by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, found that fast food workers are at a higher risk of contracting COVID. A quarter of the workers surveyed had contracted COVID in the prior 18 months, and less than half were notified by their employer of an exposure on the job. Half reported their employers failed to provide adequate PPE.

Will worker shortage disrupt California homeless strategy? | CalMatters

If they don’t leave homeless services completely, workers will switch jobs for $1 or $2 more an hour. Or, if they get promoted, they often lose direct contact with clients, adding to a sense that frontline work is undervalued, said Earl Edwards, a graduate student at the University of California, Los Angeles who interviewed 11 case managers. “A lot of individuals didn’t see a pathway for them to stay doing this work,” Edwards said.

Hosting a football party? Here are safety tips | LAist

“Everybody’s going to have to start thinking like an epidemiologist,” said Anne Rimoin, a professor of epidemiology at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health. “Thinking about what their risks are, and how they can strip down risks and make it as safe for those people who haven’t had the opportunity to get vaccinated yet, like the children under five, or people who just might not have as much protection from vaccines as healthy people.” (Rimoin was also interviewed about a new omnicron subvariant by KCBS-TV.)

COVID eradication unlikely | Bloomberg News

“I don’t believe that it’s going to be possible to eradicate the virus. We see it in animals. We see it in cats, dogs, hamsters. And that makes it really difficult to eradicate,” said UCLA’s Christina Ramirez.