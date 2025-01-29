UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

(Commentary by UCLA’s Christopher Tang) A new Chinese artificial intelligence tool has sent shock waves through the U.S. tech community. The AI lab DeepSeek claims to have developed a model on a tiny budget that can outperform similar Western models in terms of cost and performance in math. China, it seems, continues to innovate in advanced technologies despite extensive U.S. efforts to contain their growth.

“Rather than impeding China, these AI export controls may be accelerating China’s AI capacity by pushing them to innovate,” John Villasenor, a professor of engineering and law at UCLA, told CNN in a phone interview. “The export controls, arguably, are counterproductive.”

In a report from the Williams Institute at UCLA School of Law, authors Elana Redfield and Ishani Chokshi wrote that it’s no accident that Trump’s “gender ideology” order redefined “the word ‘sex’ in federal programs and services to refer only to biological characteristics ‘at conception’ and as unchangeable.” “The definition explicitly excludes gender, gender identity and any other characteristics,” they wrote.

Residents can check local air quality on Airnow.gov, including a fire and smoke map link. ”When the sensors are green, or for most people, yellow, and no obvious ash is floating around, there is no reason to curtail activity,” said Suzanne Paulson, director of the Center for Clean Air at the University of California, Los Angeles, in a statement.

(Commentary by UCLA’s Jean Guerrero) When I was a teenager, my Puerto Rican mother forbade me to cross the border into Mexico, my father’s country. “Mexico is nothing but trouble,” she said.

Starch is a complex carbohydrate found in many plant foods, which consists of glucose molecules bonded together. These are broken down by the digestive system into accessible energy (glucose) that fuels the body, Dr. Vijaya Surampudi, chief of the division of clinical nutrition at UCLA Health, tells Today.com.