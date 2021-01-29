UCLA In the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription to view. See more UCLA In the News.

UCLA has shattered national records for freshman applications — and is on track to significantly widen access to underrepresented minorities — as the number of students seeking admission for fall 2021 soared despite myriad pandemic challenges, according to data released Thursday… “What we’re really passionate about is making sure that our applicant pool reflects the diversity and talent of the state,” said Youlonda Copeland-Morgan, vice provost for enrollment management. (Also: Southern California News Group, City News Service, MyNewsLA, KCBS-TV, KABC-TV, KPCC-FM, KCRW-FM and KNX-AM.)

“What is remarkable is that both exhibited meaningful responses within just a few days of the intervention,” said study author and UCLA psychologist Martin Monti in a statement released by the university. “This is what we hoped for, but it is stunning to see it with your own eyes. Seeing two of our three patients who had been in a chronic condition improve very significantly within days of the treatment is an extremely promising result.” (Also: The Science Times and Live Science.)

“The quietness doesn’t surprise me,” said [Eric] Johnson, faculty director of UCLA Anderson School of Management’s Center for Management of Enterprise in Media, Entertainment and Sports. “From my understanding and experience it was always like that until it was launched and created. He certainly wasn’t a barker of all the things he was going to do; he just suddenly [revealed them].”

“She had a career that spanned more than 60 years. She started in the theater in the late ’50s. And if you think about the evolution of Hollywood, from an industry that’s been … quite exclusionary with respect to people of color, to where we are today. She was there every step of the way, setting standards,” said UCLA’s Darnell Hunt.

William Allen, a professor emeritus of economics at the University of California, Los Angeles died Jan. 15 at 96. Few noted it, but Allen’s death was momentous. It represented a generational shift in the economics profession, one that bodes ill for economists and the public. Allen truly believed in economics—something that is hard to say about most economists these days.

The outlook for California’s office, industrial, retail and multi-family markets is mixed, according to a new report from UCLA. The Allen Matkins/UCLA Anderson Forecast notes that while office markets are in a holding pattern during the COVID-19 pandemic and retail markets are losing ground, multi-family housing and industrial space are seeing growth. “Each economic recession is a little bit different, but this one is a lot different,” said Jerry Nickelsburg, senior economist and director of the forecast.

[UCLA’s] Thanh Neville, a doctor in the intensive care unit, began keeping a journal after the pandemic started. She wanted to record the extraordinary emotional and psychological experiences she was having. “This ICU week is particularly horrible,” she wrote on Nov. 1. “During my last stint, I had discharged the last Covid patient, but this week, there seems to be a new patient transferred to the ICU with Covid every day. Today, we admitted a patriarch of a family of 5 children (a single father who lives with 4 of his adult children).”

“Let’s put it like this: It would be a surge for any [group] with these characteristics,” says David Hayes-Bautista, the director of UCLA’s Center for the Study of Latino Health and Culture. “It just so happens that Latinos occupy that space” in Southern California. Hayes-Bautista spent nearly all of 2020 publishing policy papers on the pandemic. The title of his next one is the most sobering yet: “COVID-19 Punishes Latinos for Hard Work and Strong Families.”

“It is wise for the public to upgrade their cloth masks and use better quality masks,” said Ravina Kullar, an epidemiologist and adjunct faculty member at the University of California, Los Angeles. “And along the same lines, Dr. Fauci also recently stated that considering doubling up on your cloth mask as another recommendation.”

In this era of unprecedented uncertainty, anxiety is common. But Juliet Williams, a gender studies professor at UCLA, says the way we view anxiety often depends on who is expressing it. When men are anxious about something, they’re called “protective.” When women are anxious about something, they’re called “fearful.”

For several hours on Tuesday, Nina Shapiro chatted with people who had just gotten a coronavirus vaccine. Shapiro, a surgeon and professor in the Department of Head and Neck Surgery at UCLA, was volunteering at a mass drive-through vaccination site in Los Angeles County, assessing patients for at least 15 minutes after they received their shots to ensure they felt okay.

“The lifting of the regional stay-at-home orders is not the governor saying that we should go back to life before we had COVID,” Dr. Robert Kim-Farley, a professor at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health, told Newsweek. He said that the hardest-hit counties will be tiered to prevent worsening conditions and that each county’s local health department will be responsible for implementing further safety restrictions, if deemed necessary.

“What we know from other multi-dose vaccines like HPV and hepatitis B vaccines is that if you’re a little late on your second … it does not seem to affect the efficacy. So the important thing [is] to tell people to get that second dose even if it’s late,” says UCLA epidemiology professor Tim Brewer.

Sarah T. Roberts, PhD, an associate professor of information studies at the University of California, Los Angeles, and a content moderation expert, explains that internet infrastructure companies didn’t necessarily ban Parler because it failed to include the right kind of buttons or tools in its app, but because of the culture it was fostering. “The reason was that Parler was becoming not only an embarrassment to be associated with, but it was becoming a potential site of the fomenting of violent insurrection,” Roberts says.