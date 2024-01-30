UCLA in the News lists selected mentions of UCLA in the world’s news media. Some articles may require registration or a subscription. See more UCLA in the News.

NASA’s rover Perseverance has gathered data confirming the existence of ancient lake sediments deposited by water that once filled a giant basin on Mars called Jerezo Crater, according to a study published on Friday … The research, led by teams from the University of California at Los Angeles (UCLA) and the University of Oslo, was published in the journal Science Advances. (UCLA’s David Paige was quoted. Also: United Press International, Phys.org, Space Daily, Cosmos Magazine, Discover Magazine, Science Daily and Scienmag.)

Observations of a large, Jupiter-sized exoplanet closely orbiting a nearby star have revealed that the planet has a huge, comet-like tail. The 560,000 kilometer-long tail seems to be a result of the powerful stellar wind from the star stripping the atmosphere away from the gaseous planet, and blowing it out into space. The find was made by a team at University of California Los Angeles, including astrophysicist Dakotah Tyler, and was published in The Astrophysical Journal. (Approx. 17:45 mark.)

Unvaccinated pregnant people who contracted COVID-19 were more likely to have babies who suffered from respiratory distress, a new study published this week found. A team of researchers led by the University of California, Los Angeles, looked at 221 pregnant people for the study, including 151 who were unvaccinated before they were infected with COVID, which was confirmed with a laboratory test. (UCLA’s Dr. Karin Nielsen was quoted.)

“I don’t think it’s too late for us to be pursuing guard rails. Because as technology changes, we will need to continue to have laws that keep up with it. Certainly, the United States has been one of the slowest to regulate, I think, the tech sector,” said UCLA’s Safiya Noble. (Approx. 1:02.30 mark.)

It’s just past dusk and it’s getting dark as Travis Longcore and I tromp along a dirt trail in the hills above Agoura. It’s a struggle to see which animal’s passing through the nearby chaparral. “It’s still plenty bright for everything out here that’s adapted to either nocturnal or crepuscular, meaning the period between day and night activity. But the birds are starting to go to bed,” says Longcore, an adjunct professor at the Institute of the Environment and Sustainability at UCLA.

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu faces a dilemma | The Conversation

“Netanyahu is widely unpopular in Israel. Many Israelis, including some of Netanyahu’s supporters on the right, hold him accountable for the cascade of failures that resulted in Hamas’ massive incursion and horrific attack on Oct. 7, 2023. To restore his domestic support, Netanyahu’s only hope is to continue the war and try to achieve the “total victory” over Hamas that he has been promising,” said UCLA’s Dov Waxman.

Tobias Higbie, director of the Institute for Research on Labor and Employment at the University of California, Los Angeles, said lecturers in particular often face a tough combination of low salaries and poor job security. “Housing is very expensive, and you have academic workers who are housing insecure and sometimes even without homes,” Higbie said, adding that schools are facing “pressure across the board for all kinds of workers.”

Ahilan Arulanantham is a UCLA law professor who’s argued cases before the Supreme Court and who co-wrote that legal memo to the UC regents. “In law, it is often true that everybody sort of assumes the statute reads one way. But then suddenly people take a closer look, notice something that they haven’t noticed before and interpret that law to mean something different than what people thought it did.” [said Arulanantham.]

(Commentary by UCLA’s Jenny Taitz) But anti-anxiety medications belong in a different category. Benzos amplify a neurotransmitter known as GABA, which acts to inhibit neuronal activity and tamp down stressful sensations. It’s no wonder clients and friends alike tell me that benzodiazepines help them quiet their bodies and minds so they can quickly fall asleep.

Sleep is not a time for perfectionism. “We want people to get in bed feeling like sleep could happen,” said Jennifer Martin, a professor of medicine at the UCLA David Geffen School of Medicine. “Ultimately, they have to just stop trying so hard.”

“There is not currently any indication that an extreme flood event anywhere near this magnitude is on the horizon, despite the upcoming wet to very wet pattern in [California] and the possibly elevated flood risk during that period,” UCLA climate scientist Daniel Swain said on X on Wednesday. (Swain was also quoted by LAist.)